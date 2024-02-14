Votto Vines Announces National Partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC)

"We're excited about this expanded national partnership with Votto Vines," said Dave Lane, Chief Supplier Growth and Excellence Officer. "We relish the opportunity to build upon an already successful relationship and look forward to strengthening our market presence by reaching a broader audience." Post this

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Connecticut, Votto Vines is a multi-faceted business that focuses on the importation and marketing of fine wines produced by leading vineyards around the world. Additionally, Votto Vines develops innovative private labels and proprietary brands. Leading brands include Castelli del Grevepesa, Poggio Stella by Vecchia Cantina and Spritzatto.

Votto Vines is a partnership between the Votto family and Prosit Group, one of Italy's fastest growing and most dynamic wine investment and marketing companies. Key properties include Torrevento (Puglia), Nestore Bosco (Abruzzo), Tenuta Collalbrigo (Veneto), Cantina di Montalcino (Tuscany) and leading bottler, Caldirola.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to formalize and expand our partnership with market leader, RNDC. Our relationship dates back over a decade, and we're eager to continue our partnership with this first-class organization known for its incredible people," comments CEO Michael Votto.

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC's national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in 39 states including the District of Columbia across the United States. To learn more, visit http://www.rndc-usa.com or contact Kanchan Kinkade, VP, Corporate Communications at [email protected].

Votto Vines represents leading family-operated wine estates around the globe and its portfolio features some of the top-rated wines currently being produced in Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, Chile and Argentina, as well as craft spirits. Votto Vines has a national reach through a network of leading distributors, and a regional wholesale operation covering CT, NY and NJ. In addition to being featured in Forbes, Inc. Magazine and Wine Enthusiast, Votto Vines has twice been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine.

For more information about Votto Vines, please visit http://www.vottovines.com.

Michael Votto, Votto Vines Importing, 3153455505, [email protected]

