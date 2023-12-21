Vox AI to Debut the World's Most Intelligent, Conversational Voice AI for Drive-Thru Restaurants at CES 2024

"We want to redefine human-AI interaction, making it so seamless and intuitive that it becomes a natural part of daily life," said Maurice Kroon, founder and CEO of Vox AI. "We're not just developing a tool; we're cultivating a new standard for communication." Post this

Drive-thru restaurants also have a history of innovation: the first two-way speaker was invented in 1948 by the founder of In-N-Out Burger, and the fast food and QSR industry expanded rapidly in the second half of the 20th century. According to a recent study, 47% of Americans won't even go to a store that doesn't have a drive-thru. One of the major benefits of drive-thrus is their ability to serve more customers at a faster pace. Vox AI's technology will shorten drive-thru lines, improve customer satisfaction, free up employees for more productive tasks and create new upselling opportunities, with an estimated 17% increase in revenue. Additionally, Vox AI can be used in any industry that needs a boost in efficiency without customers feeling like they're talking to a computer.

"We want to redefine human-AI interaction, making it so seamless and intuitive that it becomes a natural part of daily life," said Maurice Kroon, founder and CEO of Vox AI. "We're not just developing a tool; we're cultivating a new standard for communication. We've assembled a group of world-class experts in AI and technology alongside veterans in the QSR business, all united by a shared mission to innovate and excel. Our culture is one of relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep commitment to industry transformation."

Interested media, industry partners and investors are invited to schedule an appointment at CES 2024 between January 7-12 in Las Vegas to see the advancements of Vox AI. Contact [email protected] to set up a meeting at CES 2024 or learn more at https://voxai.tech.

About Vox AI

Vox AI is the creator of the world's most efficient, conversational, human-like AI for drive-thru restaurants. An AI breakthrough that is efficient, conversational and speaks 35 languages, Vox AI is the perfect tool for drive-thru businesses to relieve overworked employees and increase ROI by up to 14x. Vox AI has bypassed all competitors with an artificial intelligence that is perceptive, multilingual, highly accurate and able to replicate the speed, tone and rhythms of a human voice. The advancements from Vox AI will shorten drive-thru lines, improve customer satisfaction, free up employees for more productive tasks and create new upselling opportunities, with the increase in revenue estimated to be approximately 17%.

Founded in October 2023, Vox AI is a privately held company based in Amsterdam. Follow Vox AI on LinkedIn, or learn more at https://www.voxai.tech.

