Vox AI to Debut the World's Most Intelligent, Conversational Voice AI for Drive-Thru Restaurants at CES 2024

Vox AI communicates in 35 languages with a nearly human response time, helping overworked drive-thru and quick service restaurant employees, increasing customer satisfaction and boosting revenue by up to 17%
AMSTERDAM, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vox AI, today announced plans to debut its advanced machine learning technology designed for seamless restaurant drive-thru orders at CES 2024. An AI breakthrough that is efficient, conversational, and speaks 35 languages, Vox AI is the perfect tool for drive-thru and QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) businesses to relieve overworked employees, boost revenues by up to 17%, and increase ROI by 14 times. Vox AI will demonstrate its technology at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on Sunday evening, January 7, 2024, and as part of the NL Tech Pavilion in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Booth 62100, from January 9-12, 2024. View a short video of Vox AI in action here.
Drive-thrus are a quintessentially American phenomenon. There are over 200K drive-thru restaurants in the U.S. — which represent about 70% of fast food sales. Increasing efficiency is one of the primary goals of drive-thru restaurants, but current technology to place drive-thru orders is often inefficient. Response times lag, order accuracy is low, and there is an overall disconnect with the synthetic, often garbled voice on the other side of the speaker. Bypassing all competitors with a voice AI that is perceptive, multilingual, highly accurate, and able to replicate the speed, tone and rhythms of a human voice, Vox AI is currently in the midst of a proof-of-concept pilot with one of the world's largest fast food chains.
Drive-thru restaurants also have a history of innovation: the first two-way speaker was invented in 1948 by the founder of In-N-Out Burger, and the fast food and QSR industry expanded rapidly in the second half of the 20th century. According to a recent study, 47% of Americans won't even go to a store that doesn't have a drive-thru. One of the major benefits of drive-thrus is their ability to serve more customers at a faster pace. Vox AI's technology will shorten drive-thru lines, improve customer satisfaction, free up employees for more productive tasks and create new upselling opportunities, with an estimated 17% increase in revenue. Additionally, Vox AI can be used in any industry that needs a boost in efficiency without customers feeling like they're talking to a computer.
"We want to redefine human-AI interaction, making it so seamless and intuitive that it becomes a natural part of daily life," said Maurice Kroon, founder and CEO of Vox AI. "We're not just developing a tool; we're cultivating a new standard for communication. We've assembled a group of world-class experts in AI and technology alongside veterans in the QSR business, all united by a shared mission to innovate and excel. Our culture is one of relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep commitment to industry transformation."
Interested media, industry partners and investors are invited to schedule an appointment at CES 2024 between January 7-12 in Las Vegas to see the advancements of Vox AI. Contact [email protected] to set up a meeting at CES 2024 or learn more at https://voxai.tech.
Access the Vox AI press kit here.
About Vox AI
Vox AI is the creator of the world's most efficient, conversational, human-like AI for drive-thru restaurants. An AI breakthrough that is efficient, conversational and speaks 35 languages, Vox AI is the perfect tool for drive-thru businesses to relieve overworked employees and increase ROI by up to 14x. Vox AI has bypassed all competitors with an artificial intelligence that is perceptive, multilingual, highly accurate and able to replicate the speed, tone and rhythms of a human voice. The advancements from Vox AI will shorten drive-thru lines, improve customer satisfaction, free up employees for more productive tasks and create new upselling opportunities, with the increase in revenue estimated to be approximately 17%.
Founded in October 2023, Vox AI is a privately held company based in Amsterdam. Follow Vox AI on LinkedIn, or learn more at https://www.voxai.tech.
Media Contact
Mindy M. Hull, Vox AI, 1 415 889 9977, [email protected], https://voxai.tech
Michael Held-Hernandez, Vox AI, 1 480 306 1154, [email protected], https://voxai.tech
SOURCE Vox AI
Share this article