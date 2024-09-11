'Voxel Craft King' App Enhances Voxel Character Creation for VTubers and Gamers

"Voxel Craft King" is a free app by Gig Being Inc. and DokiDoki Factory Inc., allowing users to create and export voxel characters in VRM format. It supports VTuber streaming, game character creation, and offers one-click character generation from Minecraft skin data. Post this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmKKfgfBxqY

With the increasing popularity of virtual YouTubers and voxel art in the gaming community, Voxel Craft King offers a streamlined, user-friendly interface and a range of customization options. It caters to both beginners and experienced artists, enabling users to create unique characters with ease, and export them in VRM format for use on various platforms and games.

A standout feature of Voxel Craft King is its ability to generate characters from Minecraft skin data with a single click. This feature allows Minecraft players to transform their favorite skins into VRM characters, adding depth to their gaming experience. The app also supports easy character sharing, promoting collaboration and community engagement.

Minecraft is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation. This data has not been approved by Microsoft Corporation or Mojang Studios, the developer of Minecraft, and is not provided as an official source.

"We are excited to introduce Voxel Craft King, offering a new way for users to create and share voxel characters," states the team at Gig Being Inc. and DokiDoki Factory Inc. "We anticipate this app will have a significant impact on VTubers, gamers, and the voxel art community as a whole."

Voxel Craft King is now available for download on Google Play and the App Store. Unleash your creativity with this versatile and easy-to-use app. For more details, please visit the store website below.

App Store

https://apps.apple.com/app/%E3%83%9C%E3%82%AF%E3%82%BB%E3%83%AB%E3%82%AF%E3%83%A9%E3%83%95%E3%83%88%E7%8E%8B/id6451249658

https://apps.apple.com/app/%E3%83%9C%E3%82%AF%E3%82%BB%E3%83%AB%E3%82%AF%E3%83%A9%E3%83%95%E3%83%88%E7%8E%8B/id6451249658 Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gigbeing.voxelcraftking

Taku Kato

GigBeing Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Voxel Craft King