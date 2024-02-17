Voxware and Honeywell International Inc. Agree to Resolve Disputes

Voxware and Honeywell have agreed to resolve their disputes.

HAMILTON, N.J., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voxware, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and analytic supply chain solutions, and Honeywell International Inc., an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world, have agreed to resolve their disputes.

Terms of the arrangement results in a multi-year license to Honeywell patented technology for use in Voxware's voice automation software solutions. In exchange for a license to the patents that were the subject of the lawsuit it initiated, Voxware has agreed to make a lumpsum payment to resolve Honeywell's claims, pay ongoing royalties for the license to the patents, and withdraw the claims it asserted against Honeywell.

"Voxware is happy to reach resolution in this matter and secure a license to Honeywell's patented voice technology," said Jason Barrett, Vice President, Research & Development.

About Voxware

Voxware offers technology solutions that deliver essential supply chain information exactly when and where it's needed, optimizing the speed, accuracy and efficiency of distribution operations. Its product suite includes both warehouse automation and analytics solutions uniquely focused on distribution functions. With these solutions, companies reach an unprecedented understanding of how best to manage their operations, improving profitability by reducing costs and exceeding customer expectations. For more information, please visit www.voxware.com.

