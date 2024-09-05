Voyager: Ascension is coming to Epic Games Store with multiplayer and VGX rewards

RFLXT's hit shooter will be coming to the Epic Games Store Q4 2024 with season pass $VGX rewards and new multiplayer modes.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RFLXT has announced that its hit free-to-play sci-fi space combat game, Voyager: Ascension, will launch for free on the Epic Games Store in Q4 of this year. Voyager: Ascension is a fast-paced six degrees of freedom sci-fi shooter where players pilot the Voyager Light Gunship through a variety of settings, battling hordes of enemies.

Previously, RFLXT released a single player version of the title on Gala Games. The new version being released on Epic Games Store will include the full single player campaign featuring 16 stages and 12 challenge mode levels, and also includes new multiplayer functionality featuring 1-on-1, free for all, and team vs. team modes.

In addition, RFLXT continues its partnership with the VGX Foundation; soon after launch players will be able to purchase an optional season pass on RFLXT which will allow players on the Epic Games Store version of Voyager: Ascension to earn V Point rewards while playing the game, which are converted to and distributed as $VGX to players through their RFLXT account.

"Our mission has always been to establish VGX as a reward for players no matter where they're playing their game," said the VGX Foundation. "We're thrilled to continue offering rewards for a game as fun as Voyager: Ascension, and this time for the more than 270 million players who can engage with the title on the Epic Games Store."

Voyager: Ascension is a modified version of Overload, which was developed by the original creators of Descent. RFLXT licensed the game for Web3 use and development, and is continuing to add Web3 functionality to the title.

To learn more about RFLXT and its innovative platform, visit the RFLXT website at https://rflxt.com

