Voyager: Ascension to Release for Free on Gala Games April 23

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RFLXT announced that its new free-to-play sci-fi shooting game, Voyager: Ascension, will launch on Gala Games using GalaChain on April 23. Players on the Gala Games platform will be able to install and play Voyager: Ascension for free, with an optional season pass token providing additional rewards for playing and completing challenges.
Voyager: Ascension is a fast-paced six degrees of freedom sci-fi shooter where players pilot the Voyager Light Gunship through underground facilities on Saturn's moons, leading to a showdown with a cosmic entity to determine humanity's fate. The game features 16 single player stages, and 12 challenge mode levels. Multiplayer is coming at a later date.
The game is a modified version of Overload, which was developed by the original creators of Descent. RFLXT licensed the game for web3 use and development.
"I loved the original game, so I'm thrilled we're releasing our version for web3 players." said Tony Colafrancesco, VP of Games at RFLXT. "Taking great games and modifying them for web3 audiences, and later on to work with our RFLXT platform and our Digital Doubles, is going to lead to exciting things for us in the future."
Voyager's release is the first step in a previously announced strategic partnership between RFLXT and Gala Games.
"We're excited for Voyager: Ascension to be available for our players." said Jason Brink, President of Blockchain at Gala. "I've been a fan of six degrees of freedom shooters ever since playing the original Descent, and this game is a fun way to start our partnership with RFLXT."
About RFLXT
RFLXT is creating a new talent economy, where creators and talent can engage with their communities in entirely new ways. Built by a team of tech, gaming, and entertainment experts, RFLXT leverages the power of blockchain and AI to enable creators and talent to interact with their followers using RFLXT's innovative Digital Double avatars.
The first-of-its-kind studio serves as an extension of the physical world, allowing creators and talent to insert their Digital Double avatars into RFLXT's games, create digital items tied to their Digital Double avatars, and integrate their personality into their Digital Double avatar which allows fans to communicate and engage with them 1-on-1, 24/7.
