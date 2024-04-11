Voyager: Ascension to Release for Free on Gala Games April 23

We're excited for Voyager: Ascension to be available for our players, I've been a fan of six degrees of freedom shooters ever since playing the original Descent, and this game is a fun way to start our partnership with RFLXT Post this

The game is a modified version of Overload, which was developed by the original creators of Descent. RFLXT licensed the game for web3 use and development.

"I loved the original game, so I'm thrilled we're releasing our version for web3 players." said Tony Colafrancesco, VP of Games at RFLXT. "Taking great games and modifying them for web3 audiences, and later on to work with our RFLXT platform and our Digital Doubles, is going to lead to exciting things for us in the future."

Voyager's release is the first step in a previously announced strategic partnership between RFLXT and Gala Games.

"We're excited for Voyager: Ascension to be available for our players." said Jason Brink, President of Blockchain at Gala. "I've been a fan of six degrees of freedom shooters ever since playing the original Descent, and this game is a fun way to start our partnership with RFLXT."

To learn more about the RFLXT platform and future releases, visit the RFLXT website at https://rflxt.com

About RFLXT

RFLXT is creating a new talent economy, where creators and talent can engage with their communities in entirely new ways. Built by a team of tech, gaming, and entertainment experts, RFLXT leverages the power of blockchain and AI to enable creators and talent to interact with their followers using RFLXT's innovative Digital Double avatars.

The first-of-its-kind studio serves as an extension of the physical world, allowing creators and talent to insert their Digital Double avatars into RFLXT's games, create digital items tied to their Digital Double avatars, and integrate their personality into their Digital Double avatar which allows fans to communicate and engage with them 1-on-1, 24/7.

