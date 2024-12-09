Voyager Milk: A New Kind of Toddler Milk Earns Prestigious Clean Label Project Purity Award

Clean Label Project Purity Award helps parents and caregivers select the best products for children that adhere to the new regulation AB899, which requires mandatory testing of baby food.

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Voyager Milk, the only USDA Organic Toddler Milk packaged in convenient stick-packs, has been awarded the coveted Clean Label Project (CLP) Purity Award. This esteemed award is bestowed upon products that meet stringent standards for chemicals of concern, industrial, environmental toxins, and contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticide residues, and plasticizers. These contaminants have the potential to adversely affect human health and well-being.

This award affirms Voyager's unwavering commitment to producing the highest quality products. At Voyager, we go above and beyond to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals and ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers.

"We have always independently tested our product multiple times throughout the production process to ensure the safest product possible for our consumers, as safety and high quality are the foundations of our product," said Alexandra Bertholet, Co-Founder and COO of Voyager Milk. "Receiving the CLP Purity Award is a testament to our relentless efforts to deliver superior toddler milk for families on-the-go, made with the highest quality ingredients in a convenient format."

"The Clean Label Project helps ensure consumers have the information they need to make more informed choices for their families," said Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. "Especially given the new regulation AB899, (which requires all manufacturers of baby food to test and disclose the levels of four toxic elements that may be present in baby food), it's so important that parents and caregivers know the foods they are buying have been tested and meet our strict standards."

In addition to this honor, Voyager Milk has been invited to join the Clean Label Project Baby Coalition, a consortium of brands dedicated to improving infant and maternal health through education and advocacy.

Voyager Milk is available for purchase on www.voyagermilk.com, Amazon, buybuyBaby, and in all Mother's Markets.

About Clean Label Program

Clean Label Project is a national non-profit and standards development organization with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labelling. Clean Label Project uses retail sampling and testing to benchmark product quality and purity of America's best-selling food and consumer products, conduct consumer product investigations, publish peer-reviewed studies, and award Clean Label Project's coveted evidence-based certifications. Learn more about Clean Label Project at www.CleanLabelProject.org.

About Voyager Milk

Voyager Toddler Milk makes travel easy while providing nutrition for Toddlers to fuel their discovery of the world. Certified USDA Organic whole milk sourced from grass-fed cows on family farms in California, Voyager Milk is the only organic milk in single serve stick-packs, so you can take it on-the-go without the need for refrigeration. Voyager Toddler Milk contains only 3 ingredients: Organic Whole Milk, Calcium & Vitamin D and we never compromise on quality and convenience. With our Clean Label Certified milk, you can explore more and worry less! For more information visit www.VoyagerMilk.com, Instagram and Facebook.

