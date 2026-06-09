Voyant Beauty Rebrands Hospitality Division as Voyant Hotel + Travel

Industry Pioneer Sharpens Focus on Hospitality Sector With Refined Identity That Reflects Nearly Five Decades of Leadership
HODGKINS, Ill., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voyant Beauty, one of the world's largest contract manufacturers and supply chain providers in personal care, home care, and fine fragrance today announced the rebranding of its hospitality business unit from Fluent by Voyant to Voyant Hotel + Travel. The new identity more directly reflects the division's deep roots in the travel and hospitality channel and its singular focus on delivering exceptional amenity solutions to hotel brands worldwide.
For 50 years, Voyant Beauty has pioneered the hotel amenity industry, serving virtually every major hotel chain — from Marriott, Hilton, and IHG to Wyndham, Radisson, and Best Western — and building the largest manufacturing capacity in the sector dedicated exclusively to hospitality. The launch of Voyant Hotel + Travel consolidates that legacy under a unified brand identity that speaks directly to the partners and procurement leaders it serves.
At the heart of the Voyant Hotel + Travel offering is a carefully curated portfolio of industry-leading, award-winning brands like Soapbox, Paul Mitchell, EVO, BABOR, Farmhouse Fresh and Kevin Murphy and white-hot indie brands like Nopalera, Mersea, Lifetherapy,and Harlem. These exclusive partnerships, built on decades of trust, are available only through Voyant Hotel + Travel.
Backed by 12 manufacturing facilities, more than 225 filling lines, and over three billion units of installed capacity, Voyant Hotel + Travel offers unmatched flexibility to respond to shifting market conditions, evolving sustainability requirements, and the specific operational needs of individual hotel groups. Whether a property requires bulk dispenser solutions, individually packaged amenities, or custom-formulated programs, the division's infrastructure and expertise ensure reliable, on-time delivery at scale.
For more information about Voyant Hotel + Travel or to request samples and quotes, visit voyanthotel.com or contact your Voyant account representative.
Media Contact
Nikola Cline, Voyant Beauty, 1 8186431950, [email protected], voyanthotel.com
SOURCE Voyant Beauty
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