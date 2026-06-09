Voyant Beauty Rebrands Hospitality Division as Voyant Hotel + Travel

"The hospitality industry deserves a partner who is unconditionally committed to it. Voyant Hotel + Travel is exactly that, a name that says clearly who we are and who we serve." - Raymond Ferretti, VP Global Sales & Marketing, Voyant Hotel + Travel Post this

At the heart of the Voyant Hotel + Travel offering is a carefully curated portfolio of industry-leading, award-winning brands like Soapbox, Paul Mitchell, EVO, BABOR, Farmhouse Fresh and Kevin Murphy and white-hot indie brands like Nopalera, Mersea, Lifetherapy,and Harlem. These exclusive partnerships, built on decades of trust, are available only through Voyant Hotel + Travel.

Backed by 12 manufacturing facilities, more than 225 filling lines, and over three billion units of installed capacity, Voyant Hotel + Travel offers unmatched flexibility to respond to shifting market conditions, evolving sustainability requirements, and the specific operational needs of individual hotel groups. Whether a property requires bulk dispenser solutions, individually packaged amenities, or custom-formulated programs, the division's infrastructure and expertise ensure reliable, on-time delivery at scale.

For more information about Voyant Hotel + Travel or to request samples and quotes, visit voyanthotel.com or contact your Voyant account representative.

Media Contact

Nikola Cline, Voyant Beauty, 1 8186431950, [email protected], voyanthotel.com

SOURCE Voyant Beauty