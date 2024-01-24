VOYOLink Automates Maintenance Notifications for Service Providers and Vehicle Owners

Voyomotive announces VOYOLink Scheduled Service Alerts to automate $23 billion market for vehicle maintenance.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In another industry first, Voyomotive is announcing VOYOLink's Scheduled Service AlertsTM to automatically notify service providers and their customers when a vehicle requires maintenance. Available alerts include oil change, general maintenance, tire service and tire replacement.

Scheduled Service Alerts offer significant advantages over current industry practice. Instead of manually estimating when a vehicle needs service and then contacting customers via postcard or text message, VOYOLink uses vehicle data such as odometer and oil life which are automatically checked against mileage-based manufacturer recommendations. Custom values can also be entered by a service advisor or the vehicle owner.

"VOYOLink's Scheduled Service Alerts bring a much needed level of automation to vehicle maintenance scheduling – a process that has not been modernized in decades," says Peter Yorke, CEO of Voyomotive. "Scheduled Service Alerts allow providers to proactively contact their customers and provide a better level of service to this critical $23 billion/year market segment."

Alerts are sent at 25%, 10%, and 0% remaining mileage/oil life to provide both customers and service providers with advance notice of an upcoming service requirement. Notifications are sent to customers via SMS and email, and are available within the VOYOLink portal. Service providers can receive alerts in an ERP system including Mitchell 1's Manager SE. Additionally, VOYO's Scan Pro feature provides advanced diagnostics which allows service providers to schedule any further repairs concurrent to a maintenance visit.

About VOYOLink:

VOYOLink is a web-based platform that allows vehicle owners to connect to a service provider with a single click on the website. VOYOLink also provides shops with the ability to manage telematic connections by vehicle or by customer and across multiple shops. The VOYOLink platform currently operates on VOYO and Samsara devices and integrates with the Mitchell 1 Manager SE and Shop-Ware management systems. Additional integrations with third party telematics providers and fleet management systems are planned.

About Voyomotive:

With HQ in Sarasota, FL and R&D in Saline, MI, Voyomotive is a telematics service provider that acquires vehicle data on par with OEM systems. The company's platform consists of proprietary hardware, firmware, APIs, and cloud-based systems which are licensed on a turnkey basis to B2B and B2C partners. The data provided enables new applications for service/repair, insurance, fleet management, a new class of smart auto parts, and consumer mobility apps. It is also ideal for solutions requiring data analytics and edge computing. For more information about VOYOLink, visit www.voyolink.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Harald Ekman, Voyomotive, 1 8883214633, [email protected], VOYOLink.com

SOURCE Voyomotive