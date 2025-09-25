Voyomotive and Matrack Partner to Connect Matrack ELD Fleets with the VOYOLink Intelligent Service Platform

Strategic integration delivers automated vehicle diagnostics and maintenance alerts to 36,000+ service locations across North America

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voyomotive, LLC, developer of the VOYOLink Intelligent Service Platform announced a partnership with Matrack Inc., a leading provider of GPS fleet tracking and Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solutions. VOYOLink enables fleets using the Matrack ELD device to seamlessly connect to their vehicle repair service providers and delivers new efficiencies in compliance, maintenance, and vehicle uptime. VOYOLink has more than 36,000 participating service locations in the USA and Canada and is free for all Matrack customer fleets.

Matrack: Transforming Fleet Maintenance Through Intelligent Connectivity

Matrack's FMCSA-compliant ELD solution, trusted by thousands of fleets nationwide, now integrates seamlessly with VOYOLink's cloud-based platform. This connection enables automatic sharing of:

Real-time diagnostic alerts and fault codes

Scheduled maintenance notifications

Vehicle performance metrics

Service and compliance records

"Our ELD device has earned the trust of thousands of fleets for compliance and operational visibility," said Vijay Pillai, CEO of Matrack Inc. "This partnership with Voyomotive extends those capabilities beyond fleet operations to proactive vehicle support and repair. Now our customers can automatically connect with the independent shops and service chains they depend on, ensuring their fleets stay on the road longer."

VOYOLink: Bridging the Digital Gap In Vehicle Service

VOYOLink creates a secure, cloud-based digital bridge between vehicles and service providers, eliminating communication delays that lead to costly breakdowns. When a vehicle requires attention, VOYOLink automatically delivers detailed diagnostic information directly to the service provider's system, letting a connected provider know when scheduled service is coming due or when a vehicle malfunction occurs, without the need for intervention by a driver or fleet manager. This automation enables services providers to:

Identify critical safety issues before they become emergencies

Order parts in advance based on diagnostic codes

Schedule repairs more efficiently

Detect problems early, preventing minor issues from becoming major failures

"This partnership with Matrack significantly expands the fleet customer base that can benefit from the VOYOLink Intelligent Service Platform," said Peter Yorke, CEO of Voyomotive, LLC. "By combining Matrack's proven ELD platform with our service intelligence capabilities, we help fleets improve safety and profitability, while strengthening their relationships with trusted service providers."

The VOYOLink-Matrack integration modernizes vehicle service by applying the proven digital platform model that has already transformed logistics, retail, and travel—streamlining processes, reducing friction, and improving outcomes for both fleets and providers. This integration is available immediately for existing Matrack customers and will be standard for all new fleet management installations.

The partnership addresses a critical gap in commercial vehicle operations, where communication delays between fleets and service providers often result in extended downtime and emergency repairs that can cost 3-5 times more than planned maintenance.

About Matrack Inc.

Matrack Inc. is a leading provider of fleet tracking and compliance solutions, serving thousands of businesses across the United States. Its ELD and GPS devices help fleets stay compliant with FMCSA regulations while improving safety, efficiency, and driver accountability. Matrack's mission is to make fleet management simple, affordable, and reliable.

About Voyomotive, LLC

Voyomotive is a connected vehicle technology company that helps fleets reduce costs, improve uptime, and optimize maintenance through real-time data integration. Its VOYOLink platform enables seamless connectivity between fleet vehicles and third-party service provider systems, automating the flow of diagnostics and maintenance alerts to accelerate service decisions. With support for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles, Voyomotive's solutions are trusted by fleet operators across North America to streamline operations and extend vehicle lifecycles.

Media Contact

Harald Ekman, Voyomotive, LLC / VOYOLink, 1 (888) 321-4633, [email protected], www.voyolink.com

Faith Pomeroy-Ward, Matrack, Inc., 1 (817) 807-8044, [email protected], www.matrackinc.com

SOURCE Voyomotive, LLC / VOYOLink