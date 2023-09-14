Voyomotive and Samsara Increase Fleet Uptime and Reduce Service Costs

Voyomotive announces new integration between its VOYOLink platform and Samsara to connect fleet vehicles directly to service centers.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voyomotive, a leader in automotive SaaS applications, has announced a new integration of its VOYOLink platform with Samsara, pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud.

VOYOLink, a SaaS platform, increases fleet uptime and reduces service costs by connecting Samsara equipped fleets directly to the IT systems of service centers. This integration between VOYOLink and Samsara enables proactive maintenance scheduling and remote issue assessment by service managers. VOYOLink is a market-leading platform that directly connects telematics to shop management systems and optimizes the workflow between fleets and service centers. Fleet administrators can choose between 36,000 participating locations (USA and Canada) and can connect to a center with a single click from the VOYOLink shop directory. The VOYOLink platform and its service network can accommodate light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze and act upon real-time data from warehouses, trucks, trailers, and equipment to improve their safety, efficiency, and sustainability. With an open API, Samsara's platform enables customers to connect their most important third-party applications and unlock a holistic view of their physical operations.

"The combination of the VOYOLink and Samsara platforms bridges a long standing gap between fleets and their aftermarket service providers. Both industries can now realize new gains by connecting vehicles directly to service centers and their IT systems" said Peter Yorke, CEO of Voyomotive.

The VOYOLink integration is now available on the Samsara App Marketplace.

About Voyomotive

With HQ in Sarasota, Florida and R&D in Ann Arbor, MI, Voyomotive develops automotive applications for the B2C and B2B market. The company's product offerings consists of mobile apps, firmware, APIs and SaaS systems for use by service/repair, insurance and fleet management system developers. For more information about VOYOLink, visit www.voyolink.com or email [email protected].

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Media Contact

Harald Ekman, Voyomotive, 1 (888) 321-4633, [email protected], VOYOLink.com

SOURCE Voyomotive