Voyomotive Launches VOYOHub to Expand Connected Car Services for Auto Shops

With the launch of VOYOHub, Voyomotive delivers a breakthrough SaaS solution that enables independent auto shops to resell telematics services and compete with dealer-level technology.

SARASOTA, Fla., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voyomotive, a leading innovator in connected vehicle technology, today announced the launch of VOYOHub, a powerful new feature within the company's VOYOLink platform. VOYOHub allows auto repair shops to resell connected car services, manage customer relationships, and create new recurring revenue — all through a centralized web interface.

VOYOLink is the first SaaS platform that allows owners to connect their vehicles remotely to a shop with a single click. This integration gives shops real-time visibility into vehicle health and diagnostics before the car even enters the service bay. VOYOLink transforms how shops engage with both personal vehicles and fleets, delivering real-time diagnostics, predictive maintenance alerts, and business tools that modernize service delivery.

VOYOHub gives independent repair shops the ability to offer connected services that were once difficult to implement without OEM partnerships or expensive platforms. Whether servicing an individual driver or managing a fleet, shops now have the tools to bring modern, data-driven services to every customer.

"With VOYOHub, shops can transform their business model by offering connected car services that are easy to implement and valuable to customers," said Peter Yorke, CEO at Voyomotive. "This is a powerful new capability for the aftermarket service industry."

Shops can use VOYOHub through their VOYOLink account to:

Order VOYO devices at wholesale pricing

Create customer accounts and manage telematic subscriptions

Assign devices to customer vehicles and link them to service records

Use the VOYO Flex Plan to lease devices with no upfront costs

Resell devices and subscriptions to generate recurring revenue

VOYOTRAK: Added Value for Customers

Included with VOYOHub is VOYOTRAK, a vehicle and fleet management app that shops can offer as an added-value service. VOYOTRAK provides real-time insights into vehicle health, diagnostic trouble codes, and location — helping customers stay informed while strengthening the shop-customer relationship.

About Voyomotive

Voyomotive is a technology company transforming the automotive aftermarket with connected vehicle solutions. Its products — including VOYO, VOYOLink, VOYOHub, and VOYOTRAK — offer advanced diagnostics, telematics, and service automation features for consumers, fleets, and repair shops.

