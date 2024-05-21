Voyomotive launches VOYOReady to simplify emissions readiness testing.

New service eliminates guess work to determine when vehicles are ready for emissions testing.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voyomotive, a leading innovator in connected car technology, is launching VOYOReady, a new service designed to streamline the vehicle emissions testing process. VOYOReady utilizes VOYO telematics and the VOYOLink SaaS platform to notify auto repair shops when a vehicle's diagnostic monitors are completed to test emissions at the optimal time.

VOYOReady leverages VOYO telematics to remotely monitor the status of a vehicle's emission systems. A shop connects a VOYO LTE device to the OBDII port of a customer's vehicle and have them drive like normal. When all the vehicle's monitors are completed, the system automatically posts a notification in the shop's IT system such as Mitchell 1's Manager SE. A complete list of all available monitors, and their current status, can also be viewed in the VOYOLink platform. VOYOReady notifications eliminate guesswork and reduces the risk of failed emissions tests due to incomplete monitors.

"Our mission at Voyomotive is to simplify automotive diagnostics and maintenance using innovative technology," said Peter Yorke, CEO. "With VOYOReady, we are excited to offer a tool that not only enhances operational efficiency for repair shops but also promotes environmental compliance by ensuring vehicles are properly tested for emissions at the right time."

VOYOReady is compatible with a broad range of vehicle models when used with VOYO telematics. For more information about VOYOReady, please visit www.voyolink.com/emissions

With HQ in Sarasota, FL and R&D in Ann Arbor, MI, Voyomotive is a telematics service provider that acquires vehicle data on par with OEM systems. The company's platform consists of proprietary hardware, firmware, APIs, and cloud-based systems which are licensed on a turnkey basis to B2B and B2C partners. The data provided enables new applications for service/repair, insurance, fleet management, a new class of smart auto parts, and consumer mobility apps. It is also ideal for solutions requiring data analytics and edge computing. For more information about VOYOLink, visit www.voyolink.com or email [email protected].

