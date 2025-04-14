VOZIQ AI Wins CMSWire IMPACT Gold Award 2025 for Best Use of AI in Customer Experience

VOZIQ AI, a leading provider of AI-powered customer lifecycle management solutions for subscription businesses, has been named the Gold Winner in the Best Use of AI in Customer Experience category at the 2025 CMSWire IMPACT Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights VOZIQ AI's innovation and excellence in leveraging AI to drive exceptional customer outcomes.

RESTON, Va., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VOZIQ AI, a leading provider of AI-powered customer lifecycle management solutions for subscription businesses, today announced that it has been named the Gold Winner in the Best Use of AI in Customer Experience category at the 2025 CMSWire IMPACT Awards.

Presented by CMSWire, the world's leading publication trusted by Fortune 1000 executives and CX leaders, the IMPACT Awards recognize organizations redefining customer experience through innovative use of AI technology.

VOZIQ AI received the top honor for its transformative use of AI to empower subscription brands across industries, including the likes of Brinks Home, a leading home security and automation brand in the US, to proactively achieve customer experience breakthroughs and build a happy and loyal subscriber base.

With VOZIQ AI, Brinks Home could proactively address drivers of dissatisfaction and customer churn, democratize the risk intelligence across touchpoints, and empower their customer-facing teams to take proactive and profitable actions that helped them reduce cancellations by 12% and increase customer lifetime value by over $100 million.

"This prestigious recognition underscores the power of our unique synergy—cutting-edge Enterprise AI platform, AI-powered solutions, and AI Center of Excellence," said Vasudeva Akula, Co-founder and CEO of VOZIQ AI. "At VOZIQ AI, we believe granular understanding of every subscriber is the key to achieve breakthrough growth. That's why we've strategically invested in third-party data enrichments to eliminate blind spots and generate high-resolution subscriber intelligence that pinpoints risks, identifies opportunities, and recommends next-best actions at an individual level."

Unlike other solution providers in the category, VOZIQ AI differentiates itself with its AI Center of Excellence (ACE), a team of 100+ seasoned AI experts, who work as strategic partners with client operational leaders, to implement AI, drive actions, manage change and deliver significantly higher ROI. ACE team has over a decade of experience of several successful AI implementations across subscription growth use cases.

Suresh Akula, Co-Founder and CTO, emphasized how VOZIQ's AI technology is built to solve the unique customer experience and growth challenges of subscription businesses.

"The subscription industry is evolving rapidly and to help subscription businesses stay ahead of the curve, we have planned exciting product enhancements this year including improvements to offer optimization AI, geo-mapping, and enhanced customer profiles to deliver richer, more precise predictive intelligence, to improve the performance of customer-facing teams, and boost speed to value." He further adds," For subscription leaders interested in jumpstarting AI adoption for growth use cases, we are offering Production Trials, where they can test-drive our AI solutions using their data, assess business case, and confidently scale to full-time deployment."

The Production Trial is now available at no cost for a limited time to qualified subscription businesses. More information is available at voziq.ai/production-trial.

About VOZIQ AI:

VOZIQ AI is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions to subscription businesses of all sizes around the world to protect and grow their subscriptions. These solutions leverage artificial intelligence technology, powered by 10+ proprietary machine learning models, to enable subscription businesses run data-driven campaigns to reduce acquisition costs, reduce customer churn, optimize prices, grow subscription revenue, and boost customer lifetime value (CLV).

