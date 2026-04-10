VOZIQ AI Wins Silver in CMSWire's 2026 IMPACT Awards for Excellence in Digital Experience and Journey Optimization

Recognized for the second consecutive year by CMSWire, VOZIQ AI is honored for delivering measurable customer lifetime value outcomes for subscription enterprises, including a 250 basis point reduction in customer attrition and $20 million in CLV impact at Frontpoint.

RESTON, Va., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VOZIQ AI today announced it has won the Silver award for Excellence in Digital Experience and Journey Optimization in CMSWire's 2026 IMPACT Awards. The award, presented by CMSWire, the world's foremost publication covering digital customer experience, honors vendors for the exemplary nature of their products, platforms, and solutions, as well as the work they have done on behalf of their clients. This marks the second consecutive year VOZIQ AI has received this recognition, following a Gold award in 2025.

Subscription businesses are frequently managed through backward-looking metrics such as MRR (monthly recurring revenue), average CLV (customer lifetime value), and historical retention rates. These metrics describe what has already happened rather than what is about to and how will it impact growth. Customers who appear valuable based on short-term revenue often contribute less over time, while lower-paying customers can generate significantly higher lifetime value. The result is a structural misalignment in how subscription businesses prioritize subscribers and allocate resources.

VOZIQ AI addresses this gap by enabling Predictive Customer Lifetime Value at the level of every individual subscriber which provides a forward-looking view of customer value, risk, and the behavioral drivers behind both. This allows organizations to shift from reactive and unprofitable actions to proactive, value-driven interventions across acquisition, retention, and revenue expansion.

This approach has delivered documented impact at scale. In its partnership with Frontpoint, a top-5 home security provider with over 150,000 subscribers, VOZIQ AI deployed predictive churn scoring, individual-level CLV predictions, and NPV-optimized retention offers personalized to each customer's risk profile. The outcome: a 250 basis point reduction in customer attrition, over 10,000 high-risk customers renewed within 18 months, and $20 million in customer lifetime value impact. Across its client base, VOZIQ AI has delivered 8 to 12 percent reductions in customer cancellations, with outcomes reaching over $100 million in CLV impact at leading subscription enterprises.

Central to VOZIQ AI's model is its AI Center of Excellence which is a team of 50+ professionals who work as an extension of customer teams to translate predictive intelligence into operational actions, driving adoption and measurable ROI at every stage of implementation.

"Most subscription businesses are managed through the rearview mirror of churn rates, average revenue, historical satisfaction scores. What they are missing is a forward-looking view of each individual customer's value and risk. That gap is not a data problem; it is a framework problem. And it is an expensive one," said Dr. Vasudeva Akula, co-founder and Chief Data Scientist at VOZIQ AI, "We built VOZIQ AI to close it and give leadership teams the intelligence to act on where each customer is headed, not where they have been. Achievements of our customers like Frontpoint reflect what happens when prediction is finally connected to action. Insight alone does not move the needle. Only action does. That is what this recognition is about."

The recognition was anchored in the judges' assessment of VOZIQ AI's depth of analysis and its practical, customer-centric orientation. Judges praised the platform's ability to answer the questions most subscription businesses struggle to answer consistently: who are their best customers, what makes them the best, who is at risk of cancellation, and what is driving that risk. They highlighted the platform's customer-level approach to intelligence and actions, and centrality of Predictive CLV in VOZIQ AI's framework as addressing clear and underserved gaps in the market. The AI Center of Excellence model of forging close partnership with customer teams to accelerate results drew specific praise, with judges noting that it positions VOZIQ AI to set the pace for other organizations in the subscription space.

"The challenge in subscription AI has never been building a model that predicts churn. The challenge is building a system that knows the predicted lifetime value of every individual customer, surfaces the right intervention at the right moment, and improves continuously as new outcomes come in. That is what we have built," said Suresh Akula, co-founder and CTO at VOZIQ AI, "When that intelligence is embedded at the points of action like in a call center agent's interface, in a customer portal, in a pricing engine etc., only then the predictions move revenue."

About VOZIQ AI

VOZIQ AI provides predictive AI solutions for subscription-based, recurring revenue businesses. Its platform helps subscription-based businesses improve customer lifetime value through proactive and profitable interventions across retention, acquisition and revenue expansion. Backed by an AI Center of Excellence with years of implementation experience, VOZIQ AI has helped leading subscription-based businesses to drive hundreds of millions in documented CLV increase.

About CMSWire

For over two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals. Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, customer service and digital experience leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. To learn more, visit CMSWire.com.

Media Contact

Ganesh Kulkarni, VOZIQ AI, 1 8884272328, [email protected], https://www.voziq.ai/

Ganesh Kulkarni, VOZIQ AI, 1 8884272328, [email protected], https://www.voziq.ai/

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SOURCE VOZIQ AI