VPL announces groundbreaking presentation on courier networks at AHRMM24 Conference, plus a virtual session on October 16

LeAnn Born brings her frontline experience in advancing health system supply chains, while Eric McGlade will share his expertise in transforming outdated, cost-inefficient processes with technology. Together, they will provide a fresh perspective on the future of healthcare logistics.

Key topics include:

Courier options and how to choose the best one for your organization

Management strategies to streamline operations and reduce costs

The latest technologies, including intercompany logistics, command centers, and self-distribution systems

"Optimizing courier networks is imperative to not only reduce costs, but also improve operational efficiency, enhance brand reputation, and ultimately improve the reliability and speed of deliveries," said Eric McGlade.

This presentation is crucial for health systems with multiple courier contracts across departments. Whether you're the head of pharmacy operations looking for carrier and courier combinations for high-value drug deliveries, or a supply chain operations leader looking to streamline product distribution to non-acute entities or serve any role that manages courier relationships, this session will offer invaluable insights to enhance your operations.

Join us at the AHRMM Conference for this pivotal presentation, and mark your calendar for the virtual session on Wednesday, October 16, where you can gain the same insights from the comfort of your office.

