VPL announces groundbreaking presentation on courier networks at AHRMM24 Conference, plus a virtual session on October 16

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VPL, a leader in healthcare logistics optimization, is excited to announce a special presentation at the upcoming AHRMM24 Conference titled "Courier Networks: Healthcare's Invisible Logistics System." The presentation will be led by LeAnn Born, Founder of LeAnn R. Born Advisory Solutions, and Eric McGlade, CEO and Co-founder of VPL, both renowned experts in healthcare logistics. For those unable to attend in person, VPL will deliver a virtual version of this presentation on Wednesday, October 16th.
The inefficiency and risk associated with courier services in healthcare organizations are widespread, resulting in lost specimens, wasted time, excessive spending, and damage to brand reputation. With the expansion of healthcare into non-acute settings and at-home care, the need for a reliable and efficient logistics system has never been greater. This presentation will explore how optimizing courier networks can significantly reduce these inefficiencies and risks, turning them into opportunities for improvement.
LeAnn Born brings her frontline experience in advancing health system supply chains, while Eric McGlade will share his expertise in transforming outdated, cost-inefficient processes with technology. Together, they will provide a fresh perspective on the future of healthcare logistics.
Key topics include:
- Courier options and how to choose the best one for your organization
- Management strategies to streamline operations and reduce costs
- The latest technologies, including intercompany logistics, command centers, and self-distribution systems
"Optimizing courier networks is imperative to not only reduce costs, but also improve operational efficiency, enhance brand reputation, and ultimately improve the reliability and speed of deliveries," said Eric McGlade.
This presentation is crucial for health systems with multiple courier contracts across departments. Whether you're the head of pharmacy operations looking for carrier and courier combinations for high-value drug deliveries, or a supply chain operations leader looking to streamline product distribution to non-acute entities or serve any role that manages courier relationships, this session will offer invaluable insights to enhance your operations.
Join us at the AHRMM Conference for this pivotal presentation, and mark your calendar for the virtual session on Wednesday, October 16, where you can gain the same insights from the comfort of your office.
About VPL:
VPL is a leading provider of healthcare logistics solutions, dedicated to optimizing courier networks and outbound logistics for health systems. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, VPL helps healthcare organizations reduce costs, improve operational performance, and enhance patient care. To learn more, visit getvpl.com.
