VPL Expands into Pharmaceutical Supply Chain with VPL Rx: Modernizing Logistics Ahead of 2024 Asembia Summit

The modern pharmaceutical supply chain faces unprecedented challenges in ensuring the safe and timely delivery of complex medications. With visibility gaps, rising costs, and disparate technological solutions hindering efficiency, there's a critical need for a comprehensive solution. VPL Rx addresses these challenges by offering partners the tools to take control of the distribution experience and product journey.

"With VPL Rx, we're committed to transforming the pharmaceutical supply chain for the betterment of patients and partners alike," said Eric McGlade, CEO and Co-Founder at VPL. "Our platform empowers users with real-time visibility into all shipments through all carriers, presented in a single pane of glass, revolutionizing the way logistics are managed."

Key features of VPL Rx's platform include:

Real-time tracking: Visibility into medication transit and arrival times with end-to-end monitoring and tracking, along with proactive delivery status alerts.

Multi-modal shipping decisions tool: Real-time rate shopping across national carriers and couriers, including access to preferred shipping options and partnerships with leading carriers, to ensure that packages reach their destinations on time.

Proactive shipping intervention: Proactive monitoring, targeted intervention, and root cause analysis for distribution errors to protect shipments and profits.

Performance-focused data: Exportable performance reporting, cost optimization insights, improvement trending, and pre-configured reports for distribution accuracy.

With this competitive product offering, VPL Rx is set to modernize the pharmaceutical supply chain, offering professionals the tools they need to optimize logistics, protect shipments, and enhance patient care.

Connect with VPL at the Asembia Summit in Las Vegas to learn more about how the company is shaping the future of pharmaceutical logistics.

About VPL

VPL modernizes clinical supply chains to support healthier patients. Their technology-driven solutions and consultative customer experience empower health systems and outpatient pharmacies to build smarter, more resilient supply chains. With over 700 hospitals and a 97% customer retention rate, VPL is trusted to deliver transparency, cost savings, and peace of mind.

