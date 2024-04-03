VPL Introduces Synergy Program to support health system partners through expansion, including mergers and acquisitions

"The care delivery model is evolving, and for supply chain, that means it's more complicated than ever to ensure that providers and patients have what they need, when they need it, while also containing costs. Expansion exacerbates challenges around visibility, risk mitigation, and cost control." Post this

Expansions, particularly through mergers and acquisitions, present both challenges and opportunities for health systems. VPL's Synergy Program is designed to guide its partners through the complexities of vendor evaluation during these phases.

CEO and Co-Founder of VPL, Eric McGlade, spoke to the current complexities in the industry, which he stated are often compounded by M&As.

"The care delivery model is evolving, and for supply chain, that means it's more complicated than ever to ensure that providers and patients have what they need, when they need it, while also containing costs," he said. "Expansion exacerbates challenges around visibility, risk mitigation, and cost control."

Under the Synergy Program, VPL offers its partners an unbiased cost savings analysis across their inbound freight management, outbound shipping, and pharmacy shipping programs. Typical findings reveal potential savings exceeding 20%, which can be translated into a savings guarantee for partnering systems.

In addition to assured savings, VPL pledges fast time-to-value and continuous innovation through cutting-edge technology. This innovative approach enhances visibility, mitigates risks, and optimizes performance across all business entities and locations.

"Our commitment to innovation and cost efficiency ensures that health systems can focus on their core mission of providing quality care while we handle the complexities of freight management and shipping operations," said McGlade.

To learn more about VPL's Synergy Program and initiate the journey towards enhanced cost savings and operational efficiency, visit go.getvpl.com/synergy-program.

