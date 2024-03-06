VPL onboards seven new health orgs, reaffirms commitment to customer satisfaction

The healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving, and health systems are increasingly recognizing the importance of strategic conversations and scalable solutions in clinical supply chain management. Post this

Historically focused primarily on cost-savings, the company reported an extended list of standards for its solution, including provider satisfaction, visibility, risk mitigation, and data transparency. The company also recognized the industry's need for scalable shipping and tracking solutions to enhance the pharmacy workflow and patient experience.

VPL CEO and Co-Founder Eric McGlade highlighted these recent industry trends and the value the company aims to provide to its partners.

"The healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving, and health systems are increasingly recognizing the importance of strategic conversations and scalable solutions in clinical supply chain management," he said.

He continued, "We are proud to welcome these esteemed institutions to the VPL family and look forward to partnering with them to navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry while prioritizing provider satisfaction and enhancing patient experience."

About VPL

VPL is a leading provider of innovative solutions for clinical supply chain management. With a focus on strategic conversations, scalable solutions, and enhanced patient experience, VPL offers comprehensive freight management services tailored to the unique needs of healthcare institutions. Through its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, VPL empowers health systems to navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry while optimizing supply chain operations. For more information, visit getvpl.com.

[email protected]

