VPL Rx launches partnership with Cold Chain Technologies

VPL Rx and Cold Chain Technologies partner to enhance temperature-sensitive medication shipping for specialty pharmacies with a new value-added service.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VPL Rx, a clinically minded shipping, tracking, and compliance solution for specialty pharmacies, announced its partnership with Cold Chain Technologies (CCT), a leading provider of sustainable thermal packaging and digital solutions for specialty pharmacies and the life science industry. Both companies are partnering to offer a value-added service for VPL Rx's specialty pharmacy customers, helping them ship temperature-sensitive medications with greater efficiency and assurance.

This combined offering will provide VPL Rx customers with reliable thermal packaging solutions, seasonal pack-out guidance, economical shipping options, real-time tracking, and exportable metrics, all integrated directly into the VPL Rx platform. Customers can now select a thermal packaging option during their normal shipping workflow. The new feature will also provide packaging recommendations based on the predicted route and destination of the parcel. Customers can then track these shipments and receive confirmation of delivery as well. All of these features aim to support the goal of specialty pharmacies to provide the best patient experience by delivering patients' medications in a safe, timely, and effective manner.

Eric McGlade, Co-Founder and CEO of VPL, remarked on the excitement of the new partnership and the value it brings to VPL's specialty pharmacy customers:

"CCT has been in the industry for a long time, and we are excited to be partnering with a leader in the thermal packaging space for our specialty pharmacy partners. Integrating the selection of the right packaging solution directly into our existing shipping workflow will greatly enhance the convenience and efficiency for our customers."

Ranjeet Banerjee, CEO of Cold Chain Technologies, LLC, added:

"The CCT and VPL Rx partnership will help pharmacies achieve an easy and efficient user experience when selecting and shipping critical temperature-sensitive medications." Specialty pharmacies will greatly benefit from an integrated platform to ensure their outbound operations run at optimum efficiency."

The partnership between VPL Rx and CCT is just one of the many actions that VPL Rx has taken to bring innovative solutions to the specialty pharmacy industry, helping them ship critical medications more safely, effectively, and efficiently.

About VPL

VPL Rx is a clinically minded shipping, tracking, and compliance solution designed to modernize pharmacy distribution and promote healthier patients. Our quicker shipping workflow delivers prescriptions safely with real-time tracking, delivery alerts, and last-mile intervention. Exportable performance reporting and data analytics help pharmacies optimize costs and maintain compliance and accreditation.

About Cold Chain Technologies

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) is a leading global provider of sustainable thermal packaging and digital solutions for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material, principally serving the life science industry. With more than 50 years of proven product assurance in transit, CCT has built a reputation as the life science industry's most innovative and dependable provider. For more information, please visit coldchaintech.com.

Media Contact

Brandon Brichetto, VPL Rx, 1 614.707.9751, [email protected], https://getvpl.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE VPL Rx