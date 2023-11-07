VPN Unlimited Celebrates 10 Years by Offering Customers 2013 Prices

Over the past decade, VPN Unlimited has grown into one of the global leaders in the VPN industry, available on all major platforms and operating 3000 servers in 80+ countries. Post this

"Reaching our 10th anniversary is a testament to the trust our users have placed in us," said Vasyl Ivanov, founder at KeepSolid. "We are committed to continuing our mission of making the internet a safer and more accessible place for everyone."

In celebration of this milestone, VPN Unlimited is offering its users an opportunity to purchase VPN subscriptions at its original 2013 prices, which include the following rates:

$2.99 for one month (extended trial)

$6.99 for 2 months (minimal)

$9.99 for 3 months (economy)

$18.99 for 6 months (standard)

$27.99 for 12 months (professional)

VPN Unlimited invites both new and existing users to join in the celebration and take advantage of the exclusive offers during this special occasion.

More information: VPN Unlimited employs AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, and a strict no-logs policy to safeguard connections and prioritize user privacy. VPN Unlimited additional offerings include personal VPN Server, lifetime VPN subscription, personal static IP, additional devices, VPN for teams, and more. It is available for macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, and Windows Phone, and also comes as a browser extension for Chrome, Opera, and Firefox. It can also be installed on a router, NAS, and streaming devices. Throughout its journey, VPN Unlimited has never experienced any data breaches, highlighting its commitment to online security. It has over 37 million users worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Olga Limanska

[email protected]

To learn more about VPN Unlimited's 10th-anniversary celebration and take advantage of the sale, please visit https://www.keepsolid.com/promo/vpn-10-anniversary

Media Contact

Olga Limanska, KeepSolid, 1 2673347185, [email protected]

SOURCE VPN Unlimited