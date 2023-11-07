VPN Unlimited Celebrates 10 Years by Offering Customers 2013 Prices

VPN Unlimited celebrates its 10th anniversary. In honor of this milestone, the company is offering subscription plans at their original 2013 prices for a limited time to both new and existing users.
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VPN Unlimited announced its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of unwavering commitment to safeguarding internet users' online experiences.
VPN Unlimited was launched by KeepSolid in 2013 with its two initial server locations in the Netherlands and the U.S., and support solely for iOS devices. Over the past decade, VPN Unlimited has grown into one of the global leaders in the VPN industry, available on all major platforms and operating 3000 servers in 80+ countries.
"Reaching our 10th anniversary is a testament to the trust our users have placed in us," said Vasyl Ivanov, founder at KeepSolid. "We are committed to continuing our mission of making the internet a safer and more accessible place for everyone."
In celebration of this milestone, VPN Unlimited is offering its users an opportunity to purchase VPN subscriptions at its original 2013 prices, which include the following rates:
$2.99 for one month (extended trial)
$6.99 for 2 months (minimal)
$9.99 for 3 months (economy)
$18.99 for 6 months (standard)
$27.99 for 12 months (professional)
VPN Unlimited invites both new and existing users to join in the celebration and take advantage of the exclusive offers during this special occasion.
More information: VPN Unlimited employs AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, and a strict no-logs policy to safeguard connections and prioritize user privacy. VPN Unlimited additional offerings include personal VPN Server, lifetime VPN subscription, personal static IP, additional devices, VPN for teams, and more. It is available for macOS, Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, and Windows Phone, and also comes as a browser extension for Chrome, Opera, and Firefox. It can also be installed on a router, NAS, and streaming devices. Throughout its journey, VPN Unlimited has never experienced any data breaches, highlighting its commitment to online security. It has over 37 million users worldwide.
To learn more about VPN Unlimited's 10th-anniversary celebration and take advantage of the sale, please visit https://www.keepsolid.com/promo/vpn-10-anniversary
