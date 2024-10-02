vQuip Launches AdventureShield: Transforming Liability and Safety for Adventure Rentals

New solution empowers outfitters with cutting-edge technology to manage risk and protect against negligence.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vQuip, a premier provider of specialty insurance programs and risk management solutions for complex, bespoke experience markets is proud to announce the launch of AdventureShield, an innovative, first-of-its-kind risk management program designed specifically for the high-risk powersports rental sector. AdventureShield offers a comprehensive approach to managing liability for outfitters and ensuring safety for adventure-seekers, transforming how the recreational rental industry navigates risk.

AdventureShield equips outfitters with advanced technology and real-time data analytics, enabling powersports experience businesses to streamline operations, standardize safety protocols, and proactively mitigate liability. This cutting-edge loss control platform captures crucial operational data while embedding trip-specific insurance for renters. Taken together, this solution builds a robust defense against negligence claims for operators.

"We've dedicated significant effort to developing AdventureShield, and we're thrilled to bring this innovative solution to outfitters, who have long struggled with increasing premiums, coverage gaps and risk management shortfalls in the adventure rental market," said Cam Serigne, Founder and CEO of vQuip. "The brilliance of AdventureShield is its ability to manage risk on a trip-by-trip basis, using cutting-edge risk mitigation and safety technology that far surpasses traditional practices. By shifting the burden of risks, such as improper rental use and driver error, away from the outfitter, we're able to reduce commercial insurance costs while delivering greater financial security to the industry."

AdventureShield's development originates from the increasing number of pain points in outfitters' risk management processes, particularly those related to risk identification, assessment and transfer. This innovation not only expands the insurance market by providing insurance on a trip-by-trip basis, but also distributes the financial risk more equitably between the outfitter and the renter.

ABOUT vQUIP

vQuip is a specialty insurance program architect and risk management pioneer, combining best-in-class loss control technology with innovative program solutions tailored to the unique requirements of complex bespoke experience markets. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., vQuip partners with innovative MGAs, fronting partners, reinsurers, and distribution partners to launch solutions that serve the needs of capacity-constrained specialty insurance markets. vQuip's clients use its technology and insurance programs to effectively manage and transfer risk, gaining access to comprehensive and competitive commercial insurance solutions. For more information, visit http://www.vquip.com

