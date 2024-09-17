vQuip Partners with BRP to Enhance Insurance Solutions for the Powersports Market

New partnership is designed to deliver needed solutions to the underserved adventure market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vQuip, a leading provider of safety, risk management and insurance solutions for the rental and recreational industries, has partnered with BRP, a global leader in powersports and marine products, to address insurance challenges facing powersports dealers, adventure tour operators and their riders. vQuip and BRP will work to close the coverage gap and increase access to affordable insurance for businesses and riders seeking exciting yet safe powersports experiences.

"As we expand further into the adventure market, we value the opportunity to partner with BRP, an organization that understands the unique insurance challenges of its dealership and tour operator network," said Cam Serigne, founder and CEO of vQuip. "This partnership enables us to create even more refined products tailored specifically to this market. Our solutions will not only offer powersports providers a strong alternative but also present opportunities for businesses and the entire industry to grow safely."

The powersports experience market has thrived in recent years as people increasingly seek outdoor experiences. Specialty insurance markets have not kept pace, leading to a growing need for tailored solutions that fill the insurance gaps and ensure comprehensive coverage for businesses and riders.

This partnership follows vQuip's recent announcement that it is expanding into the powersports and adventure market. vQuip sees this move as a natural fit for the company as they utilize their proprietary loss control and insurance program structuring capabilities to effectively address capacity and risk management challenges across specialty risk classes.

vQuip is a specialty insurance program architect and risk management pioneer, combining best-in-class loss control technology with innovative program solutions tailored to the unique requirements of complex bespoke experience markets. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., vQuip partners with innovative MGAs, fronting partners, reinsurers, and distribution partners to launch solutions that serve the needs of capacity-constrained insurance markets. vQuip's clients use its technology and insurance programs to effectively manage and transfer risk, gaining access to comprehensive and competitive commercial insurance solutions. For more information, visit http://www.vquip.com.

