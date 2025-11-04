VR Piano Game "Sigure" Launches on Kickstarter -- Play 300+ Classical Pieces & J-Pop on a Real Piano Like a Rhythm Game

We wanted to make piano playing fun again — so even beginners and those who once gave up can enjoy performing their favorite songs on a real piano. Post this

A New Way to Play: Real Piano Meets Game-Like Fun

"Sigure" uses MR (mixed reality) to overlay falling note bars directly onto a physical keyboard.

Players simply follow the notes — just like in a rhythm game — while playing an actual piano in front of them.

Performance Mode

Match each falling note to the right key to earn "Great," "Good," and combo scores.

The game includes over 300 classical and J-Pop pieces, with new tracks added monthly.

Practice-Friendly Features for Beginners

"Sigure" was designed so anyone — even total beginners — can enjoy playing and improving with built-in practice tools.

Stay Notes: Notes pause until you hit the correct key — perfect for slow, accurate practice.

One-Hand Practice (Auto Accompaniment): Enjoy full performances even when practicing one hand at a time.

Speed Control & Looping: Slow down tough sections, repeat them, and gradually increase tempo.

Step Up 30 Program & Piano Method Books

The Step Up 30 Program is a guided 30-step curriculum developed under the supervision of experienced piano instructors who specialize in teaching adult beginners.

It helps players progress naturally from basic finger movements to intermediate-level performance while maintaining proper hand posture and technique.

Sigure also includes excerpts from classic piano method books such as Hanon, Burgmüller, and Czerny, allowing for structured and consistent daily practice.

Born from Childhood Frustration — The Story Behind "Sigure"

The founder created Sigure after struggling with traditional lessons as a child and finding it difficult to restart as an adult.

Many give up on piano because they can't play the songs they love or feel their progress is slow.

Adults often hesitate to start again due to challenges like reading sheet music or controlling finger movements.

By combining VR headsets and interactive visuals, the founder aimed to make piano playing intuitive and enjoyable.

With official copyright licenses from Japan's major rights organizations, JASRAC and NexTone, players can legally enjoy not only classical pieces but also popular J-POP songs.

Merging Music Education and Entertainment

"Sigure" bridges the gap between learning and fun, offering a new form of musical education where players naturally improve by performing their favorite songs.

Rather than traditional lessons, users experience the joy of "playing first, learning through fun," helping them stay motivated and engaged.

Our Mission — Making Piano Enjoyable for Everyone, No Matter When They Start

Guided by its vision of "a world where anyone can enjoy playing piano, no matter when they start,"

VR Piano Inc. continues to refine its game features and learning programs, striving to make piano playing more accessible, intuitive, and inspiring for people of all ages around the world.

Kickstarter Campaign Details

Early supporters can claim special discounted rewards, including exclusive bonus packs of classical pieces & J-pop, and have their names featured in the in-game "Special Thanks" credits.

Kickstarter Page:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vrpiano/play-japanese-anime-songs-and-j-pop-on-piano

About VR Piano Inc.

VR Piano Inc. is a Yokohama-based company dedicated to creating new ways for people to experience and enjoy music.

Guided by its mission to "make piano enjoyable for everyone, no matter when they start," the company develops innovative piano games and educational programs that blend technology, entertainment, and artistry.

Media Contact

VR Piano Inc.

Yokohama, Japan

Website: https://vrpiano.co.jp/en/

Contact us: https://vrpiano.co.jp/en/contact-form/

