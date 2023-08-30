Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, LLC (VBCC) Announces New Employee, Sage Intacct Practice Manager, Denise Romanak

"We are excited to add Denise as Sage Intacct Manager to our practice. Her unparalleled experience in the Sage Intacct world and her enthusiasm will be a great benefit to our team and clients alike." Joe Bisaha, Partner and Sage Intacct Practice Leader. Tweet this

Denise's focus has encompassed a range of industries, including wholesale, distribution, service-based, and Not-For-Profit businesses. This exposure has allowed her to gain a deep understanding of client's unique needs and challenges, while also expanding her knowledge base. In recent years, Denise has concentrated on inventory, sales order, and purchasing modules within the Sage Intacct software. She has demonstrated her product knowledge through presentations and webinars, earning the trust of industry professionals.

As a project manager, Denise has successfully led onboarding processes for ERP and accounting software clients, as well as resellers and partners. Her attention to detail and unwavering commitment to successful implementations ensure customer satisfaction.

Denise holds certifications as a Sage Intacct Implementation Specialist and Sage Intacct Accounting Specialist. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a Minor in Computer Science from Ball State University.

In her role as Sage Intacct Practice Manager at VBCC, Denise will primarily focus on the implementation and support of our growing client base for the Sage Intacct product line. Additionally, she will contribute to expanding our team to ensure the success of our new product offering.

Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, LLC specializes in providing software and technology solutions for manufacturing and distribution companies. VBCC is a Sage Diamond Partner, the highest Partner Level recognized by Sage as well as a #1 Sage Manufacturing solution provider for 15 consecutive years. The computer consulting team is made up of 11 experts, located across the country, providing software solutions, services, training, support and programming. VBCC develops and implements practical, real-world solutions to your information-system infrastructure. VBCC is the technology practice of Vrakas S.C. and includes CPAs and consultants with industry and technology expertise.

Media Contact

Kelly Bergmann, Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, 262-797-0400, [email protected], https://www.v-bcc.com/sage_intacct

Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting