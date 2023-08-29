Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, LLC (VBCC) is excited to announce the addition of Joseph (Joe) Bisaha as Partner and Sage Intacct Practice Leader

"We are excited to add Joe as a leader in our practice. His talents, experience and enthusiasm will greatly benefit our clients and our team," Says Joe Jenders, President of VBCC." Tweet this

Creating seven supply chain management modules for Sage 100, including a warehouse and manufacturing mobile platform.

Developing three comprehensive manufacturing solutions for both Sage 100 and Sage Intacct.

Designing a mobile inventory and manufacturing solution for Acumatica.

Before joining VBCC, Joe spent two years at Sage as an Intacct Principal Product Manager, specializing in the supply chain and distribution industry. He played a key role in designing and implementing new features for the platform, particularly in expanding its manufacturing functionality.

Recognized as an industry leader, Joe possesses an in-depth understanding of the unique challenges faced by manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain businesses. He excels in devising effective and efficient solutions.

As the Intacct Practice Leader and Partner at VBCC, Joe's primary focus will be ensuring the success of the Sage Intacct product line. Additionally, he will lend his expertise to various aspects of our operations, from sales to client support. With his profound knowledge of cloud solutions, Joe will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to both the team and our clients at VBCC.

Media Contact

Kelly Bergmann, Vrakas/Blum, (262) 797-0400, [email protected], https://www.v-bcc.com/sage_intacct

