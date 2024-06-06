VRAL Games Teams Up With Funny Tales To Launch VRIDER, The Official Licensed Game of the Superbike World Championship

The new motorcycle racing "simcade" is now available on the Meta Quest Store

MIAMI, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRAL Games, a Miami-based new gaming technology company and innovator in extended reality (XR) experiences, today announced the availability of its first published motorcycle racing game, VRIDER, on the Meta Quest Store. In partnership with the game's developers, Funny Tales, the launch of VRIDER is especially timely as motorsports has seen increasing interest in North America, and it is the official licensed game of the Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK).

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Funny Tales, a team of Italian gaming-veteran developers with a longstanding passion and gaming track record with motorsports, and are especially thrilled to see motorsports starting to take off in broader markets," said Rodolfo Saccoman, co-founder and CEO of VRAL Games. "VRIDER is delivering several industry firsts in terms of immersiveness and VR technology, offering a truly intuitive game where players can experience racing to the fullest, without the need for prior experience in VR gaming or motorcycle racing. It also addresses the need for more racing games on the Meta Quest platform that are accessible to everyone."

VRIDER stands out with its blend of photorealistic racing graphics and physics never seen before on standalone headsets, featuring full-body immersive controls and engaging gameplay. VRAL Games' proprietary MotionWellness™ Technology also offers enhanced gameplay settings to optimize comfort and playability for players of all levels and VR experiences, while customized spatial audio captures each bike's unique engine roar, the wind's rush, and the competition's thunderous pace through global real-time multiplayer functionality.

VRIDER players can experience the intensity of superbike racing on faithfully reproduced tracks from the official championship, challenging some of the best riders in the world. The game offers a variety of engaging game modes, from quick races, AI modes, and extensive tournaments, ensuring that both new and experienced racers find their perfect racing experience. With a selection of five highly detailed superbike models from leading brands like Ducati, BMW, Kawasaki, Honda, and Yamaha, each bike boasts unique attributes such as speed, torque, suspension, braking, and tire grip, challenging players to master their strengths and weaknesses.

"After our successful, decade-long partnership with DORNA WSBK ORGANIZATION SRL, starting with the SBK mobile game version, we are ecstatic to now release this virtual reality game based on the official FIM Superbike World Championship license, marking our entry into a promising segment of the gaming industry," said Giovanni Bazzoni, CEO of Funny Tales. "VR represents the next gaming frontier, significantly enhancing the riding and racing experience with a greater sense of immersion and presence. With VRIDER, superbike and video game racing fans around the world will experience the thrill of competing like never before."

VRIDER is available now on the official Meta Quest store for $29.99 USD. For more information on VRAL Games and its upcoming titles, visit vralgames.com.

About VRAL Games

VRAL Games is a Miami, FL-based gaming technology company and innovator in extended reality experiences, founded by experts with a rich history in gaming, hardware, and AI. Debuting as a publisher with VRIDER SBK, the official game of the Superbike World Championship, VRAL Games is dedicated to creating immersive experiences that blend innovative gameplay with proprietary technology, including their MotionWellness™ Technology. Their commitment extends to leveraging generative AI, virtual controls, and blockchain to revolutionize immersive gaming, aiming to set new standards in player engagement. For further details, visit vralgames.com.

About Funny Tales

Funny Tales, born from the merger of Digital Tales and Just Funny Games, has been a prominent force in gaming, e-learning, and advertising since 2006. At the heart of its mission is the delivery of compelling narratives through advanced digital media, aiming to captivate and inspire a global audience. The team spread across Milan, Imola, and Miami, is known for its innovation in video games and eLearning, developing content for a broad spectrum of platforms including consoles, mobile devices, PCs, and XR. Funny Tales has earned industry acclaim, securing 2 Drago d'Oro Awards and nominations for major industry accolades. With a commitment to engaging storytelling and technological innovation, Funny Tales is shaping the future of digital experiences. For more information, visit their official website: Funny Tales Gaming.

