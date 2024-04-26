VRComfort Labs Seeks Luxury Home Real Estate Business Partner

VRComfort Labs, Inc. announced it is seeking to establish an exclusive strategic business partnership with a high-end/luxury home real estate sales organization. The partnership will provide exclusive location rights to the new enterprise fully immersive VR GREATS™ (Guided Real Estate Agent Tour System). The system combines multiple leading edge technologies to provide the most technologically and visually advanced sales resource ever developed for the luxury home real estate market.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRComfort Labs, Inc. Founder and inventor of the VRComfort Vue™ platform , John Deters, stated, "VRComfort Labs is a research and development company, not an expert in any vertical market, including luxury home real estate. To successfully introduce the VR GREATS™ platform, a business partnership with an established luxury home real estate firm is essential. The partnership will provide VRComfort Labs access to a vast amount of market knowledge and input based on years of first hand experience. The knowledge and input will be invaluable during platform development and functionality finalization. In return, VR GREATS™ will provide the luxury home real estate partner with an incredible and unprecedented sales and marketing resource."