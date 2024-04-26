VRComfort Labs Seeks Luxury Home Real Estate Business Partner

VRComfort Labs, Inc. announced it is seeking to establish an exclusive strategic business partnership with a high-end/luxury home real estate sales organization. The partnership will provide exclusive location rights to the new enterprise fully immersive VR GREATS™ (Guided Real Estate Agent Tour System). The system combines multiple leading edge technologies to provide the most technologically and visually advanced sales resource ever developed for the luxury home real estate market.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRComfort Labs, Inc. Founder and inventor of the VRComfort Vue™ platform , John Deters, stated, "VRComfort Labs is a research and development company, not an expert in any vertical market, including luxury home real estate. To successfully introduce the VR GREATS™ platform, a business partnership with an established luxury home real estate firm is essential. The partnership will provide VRComfort Labs access to a vast amount of market knowledge and input based on years of first hand experience. The knowledge and input will be invaluable during platform development and functionality finalization. In return, VR GREATS™ will provide the luxury home real estate partner with an incredible and unprecedented sales and marketing resource."
VRComfort Labs stated recent advancements, new capabilities, and cost reductions within each of the required technology sectors now allow full and seamless platform integration. A complete VR GREATS™platform for a real estate sales office will include two, single person enterprise VRComfort Vue™ immersion stations for clients. One non-immersive station will be utilized by the real estate agent. The client station currently utilizes a modified Pimax 8K+ VR headset. Plans to evaluate the Pimax Crystal are in process with a migration path to the Pimax 12K when it is released. The agent station will utilize a 70" OLED mobile display with the ability to toggle between the client and agent's POV (Point of View) while conducting the tour.
In realverse mode, property attributes are pointed out and client questions answered by the human agent. In metaverse mode, the client interfaces with the agent's visually hyper realistic digital twin. The agent's digital twin can be created manually by using a high-resolution handheld unit or with a full body auto scanning booth. A human agent can only remember a limited amount of information about a listed property to answer client questions. Conversational AI will enable the agent's digital twin to answer almost any property-related question asked by the client. The digital twin near human interaction with the client is achieved by combining fluid AI conversational capabilities with ultra humanistic voice cloning. In addition to providing a guided immersive tour of the realverse property, a digital twin tour in a metaverse community could be performed. Digital twin tours and home sales in metaverse communities will open the door to new luxury home market business opportunities.
