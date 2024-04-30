VRComfort Vue™ immersion platform redesigned to utilize standard gaming chairs.

VRComfort Labs, Inc. announced a new VRComfort Vue™ stationary boundary system will be available as an inexpensive and easily installed gaming chair attachment for use with a Meta Quest 2 headset. The original design was more complex, more expensive and could only be purchased as part of a fully integrated platform.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRComfort Labs, Inc. stated the previous VRComfort Vue™ design required VRComfort Labs to receive a specific high end gaming chair model, manufactured by only one company. After each chair was received, time consuming and labor-intensive modifications was required to install the VRComfort Vue™ assembly. With the new design, this is no longer required, and an innovative business model will also be implemented.