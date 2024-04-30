VRComfort Vue™ immersion platform redesigned to utilize standard gaming chairs.

VRComfort Labs, Inc. announced a new VRComfort Vue™ stationary boundary system will be available as an inexpensive and easily installed gaming chair attachment for use with a Meta Quest 2 headset. The original design was more complex, more expensive and could only be purchased as part of a fully integrated platform.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRComfort Labs, Inc. stated the previous VRComfort Vue™ design required VRComfort Labs to receive a specific high end gaming chair model, manufactured by only one company. After each chair was received, time consuming and labor-intensive modifications was required to install the VRComfort Vue™ assembly. With the new design, this is no longer required, and an innovative business model will also be implemented.
The VRComfort Vue™ assembly will be the only platform component sold by VRComfort Labs. Additional platform components including the gaming chair, Quest 2 VR headset, 12 volt 5ah battery, cushioned facial cover with cooling fan, locking chair wheels will be purchased from Amazon as separate items or in "configurable kits"". VRComfort Labs believes the new business model may be the first to utilize Amazon for a complete system integration application.
VRComfort Labs further stated the new VRComfort Vue™ assembly will have all the same functional attributes as the original design. Functionality attributes include eliminating VR motion sickness, uncomfortable head straps, loss of battery power, red "racoon" eye puffiness, facial overheating and other causes of discomfort which result in a negative VR immersion experience. The VRComfort Vue™ stationary boundary platform was designed for and is still targeting primarily adult consumers interested in VR/Metaverse engagement, but not room scale or high interactivity apps such as esports, gaming, or virtual exercising. Instead, the target adult consumers are interested in a multitude of VR/Metaverse stationary boundary, low interactivity apps. Some of the most popular include visiting art galleries, museums, wildlife preserves, archaeological sites, attending auctions, educational classes, theater performances, concerts, sporting events and many other categories.
