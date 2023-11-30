VRG Components Becomes Authorized Distributor for Lumberg

VRG Components announced an agreement with the Germany-based Lumberg Group for the authorized distribution of their products.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VRG Components, Inc., a leading global independent distributor of electronic components, announced an agreement with the Germany-based Lumberg Group for the authorized distribution of their products. Lumberg designs and manufactures connectors, contact systems, electromechanical elements, and mechatronic components for automotive, building technology, home appliance, and communication technology applications. Under this agreement, VRG Components becomes an authorized distributor of their complete product line.

Lumberg is an independent, Germany-based family-run company that has been in business for more than 90 years. The company offers direct connectors (high-end interconnect systems), metal-plastic compound assemblies, customized solutions, reversible direct connectors for arbitrary mating with PCBs, and more.

"VRG Components and the Lumberg Group have many shared values, particularly in our commitment to delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers," said CEO Verena Martin. "Our expertise in similar vertical markets allows us to offer Lumberg products to those that need them most. It's a win-win for all."

Lumberg Key Account Manager, Allen Turin, added, "The Lumberg Group is excited to partner with VRG Components. This new partnership will raise awareness of Lumberg products as well as our engineering and design services. Working with the VRG team will lead to faster growth, more efficient marketing, and increased customer satisfaction."

The distribution agreement with the Lumberg Group is effective immediately.

About VRG Components

As a woman-owned AS9120B/ISO 9001:2015 certified independent global distributor, VRG Components supplies the highest quality hard-to-find, end-of-life, highly allocated, and long lead time electronic components enabling customers to maintain manufacturing operations, bridge supply gaps, reduce costs, manage inventory, and speed time to market. Manufacturers worldwide turn to VRG Components to keep their supply chains intact, reduce carrying costs, minimize the effects of price increases or shortages, and achieve accuracy in cost planning.

The company, a WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprise, is a three-time Inc. 5000 winner and a 2023 Supply Chain Connect Top 50 Global Electronics Distributor.

VRG Components is a privately held company based in Charlotte, NC. For more information visit their website and LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

About the Lumberg Group:

The Lumberg Group, headquartered in SchalksmRhle, Germany, ranks among the leading providers of connector and interconnect systems. Core areas of expertise include R&D, manufacturing, and the worldwide sales of electromechanical and mechatronic components. For 90 years now, the Group's skills have broadened from manufacturing connectors and challenging micro-contact elements to developing complex mechatronic assemblies, to customer-specific engineering and technical design services for all industries. In-depth application expertise led to strong partnerships in the automotive, home appliance, building technology, and communications industries. Family-run in the third generation, the company has a global workforce of around 1,250. Subsidiaries in Europe, America, and Asia form a dense sales network. In 2022, the Group's turnover totaled some Euro 167 m. Over 30,000 catalog and customized products are proof of the company's efficiency.

For more information visit their website and LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

Media Contact:

Carolynn Sarver, Marketing Director | 1-980-729-5157 | [email protected]

VRG Components and the Lumberg Group have many shared values, particularly in our commitment to delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers. - Verena Martin, CEO, VRG Components

SOURCE VRG Components, Inc.