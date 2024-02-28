VRG Components Becomes Authorized Distributor for Lutronic GmbH

Given our current authorized distribution agreement with Lumberg, it makes perfect sense to extend this agreement to include Lutronic. Automation applications are a vital and thriving area of growth providing a significant opportunity to increase Lutronic's market share in the US. Post this

"Given our current authorized distribution agreement with Lumberg, it makes perfect sense to extend this agreement to include Lutronic," stated CEO Verena Martin. "Automation applications are a vital and thriving area of growth providing a significant opportunity to increase Lutronic's M8 and M12 circular connector market share in the United States."

Lutronic Product and Key Account Manager Susanne Walker, added "Once we learned about VRG Components' industry focuses, tremendous growth in recent years, and their commitment to their customers, we were delighted to partner with them. This new and exciting partnership will allow us to increase name recognition for both of our brands, broaden our customer base, branch out into different industries and applications, and further strengthen service to our customers."

ABOUT LUTRONIC

Lutronic, founded in 2016, specializes in connectivity solutions for industrial automation. As the sister company of the Lumberg Group, who established the M12 circular connector as a global standard in the early 1980s, Lutronic draws from their expertise and exclusively develops and sells high-quality M8, M12, and 7/8" circular connectors for signal, data, and power applications for the automation industry. Their standard product portfolio includes overmolded single and double ended cables, field attachable connectors, and panel mount receptacles and inserts, as well as passive distribution boxes, circular Quicklock connectors rated for up to 50 Amps, and Industrial LED Machine Lights.

Lutronic also prides itself in its capabilities to develop and produce custom solutions for equipment manufacturers with high demand for quality at attractive price points.

For more information visit our website and LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

ABOUT VRG COMPONENTS

As a woman-owned AS9120B/ISO 9001:2015 certified independent global distributor, VRG Components supplies the highest quality hard-to-find, end-of-life, highly allocated, and long lead time electronic components enabling customers to maintain manufacturing operations, bridge supply gaps, reduce costs, manage inventory, and speed time to market. Manufacturers worldwide turn to VRG Components to keep their supply chains intact, reduce carrying costs, minimize the effects of price increases or shortages, and achieve accuracy in cost planning.

The company, a WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprise, is a three-time Inc. 5000 winner and a 2023 Supply Chain Connect Top 50 Global Electronics Distributor.

VRG Components is a privately held company based in Charlotte, NC. For more information visit their website and LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages

Media Contact

Carolynn Sarver, VRG Components, Inc., 1 9807295157 9807295157, [email protected], www.vrgcomponents.com

SOURCE VRG Components, Inc.