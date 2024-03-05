VRG Components Becomes Authorized Distributor for wenglor sensoric

We are enthusiastic about the possibilities this partnership opens for both our companies and, most importantly, our mutual customers. It signifies our shared dedication to quality, innovation, and service excellence. Post this

CEO Verena Martin said, "We are enthusiastic about the possibilities this partnership opens for both our companies and, most importantly, our mutual customers. It signifies our shared dedication to quality, innovation, and service excellence. We look forward to working closely with wenglor sensoric to expand the market presence of both companies and provide the customer support our global customers rely on."

ABOUT WENGLOR SENSORIC GROUP

wenglor sensoric is an innovative company for smart sensor and image processing technologies. Many patented product and system solutions are used in countless automated industries worldwide. Constant growth, outstanding products, and excellent corporate governance qualify wenglor sensoric group as a top employer in the SME sector.

The company is a family business founded in 1983 by Dieter Baur in Tettnang on Lake Constance in the German state of Baden-Württemberg. Under the leadership of his sons, Fabian and Rafael Baur, wenglor sensoric group has grown into a global player in the fields of sensors and machine vision and has become an indispensable part of the world of automation.

For more information visit the wenglor website and their LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

ABOUT VRG COMPONENTS

As a woman-owned AS9120B/ISO 9001:2015 certified independent global distributor, VRG Components supplies the highest quality hard-to-find, end-of-life, highly allocated, and long lead time electronic components enabling customers to maintain manufacturing operations, bridge supply gaps, reduce costs, manage inventory, and speed time to market. Manufacturers worldwide turn to VRG Components to keep their supply chains intact, reduce carrying costs, minimize the effects of price increases or shortages, and achieve accuracy in cost planning.

The company, a WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprise, is a three-time Inc. 5000 winner and a 2023 Supply Chain Connect Top 50 Global Electronics Distributor.

VRG Components is a privately held company based in Charlotte, NC. For more information visit their website and their LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

