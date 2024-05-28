VRG Components is Named a Supply Chain Connect Top 50 Distributor

'Joining this prestigious list of distributors for a third time is an important acknowledgment of our team's commitment to solving global supply chain challenges with unmatched speed and precision. I am proud of every member of our team for making this possible,' said CEO Verena Martin. Post this

This is the third time VRG Components has been named in its annual round-up of top distributors. It is a testament to the company's commitment to quality, reliability, and consistency in delivering the highest quality products and services. "Joining this prestigious list of distributors for a third time is an important acknowledgment of our team's commitment to solving global supply chain challenges with unmatched speed and precision. I am proud of every member of our team for making this possible and expect continued growth and success throughout 2024 and beyond," said CEO Verena Martin.

About VRG Components

As a woman-owned AS9120B/ISO 9001:2015 certified independent global distributor, VRG Components supplies the highest quality hard-to-find, end-of-life, highly allocated, and long lead time electronic components enabling customers to maintain manufacturing operations, bridge supply gaps, reduce costs, manage inventory, and speed time to market. Manufacturers worldwide turn to VRG Components to keep their supply chains intact, reduce carrying costs, minimize the effects of price increases or shortages, and achieve accuracy in cost planning.

The company, a WBENC-certified Women's Business Enterprise, is a three-time Inc. 5000 winner and a 2024 Supply Chain Connect Top 50 North American Electronics Distributor.

VRG Components is a privately held company based in Charlotte, NC. For more information visit their website and their LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

About Supply Chain Connect

Supply Chain Connect provides supply chain and purchasing professionals with essential news, information, and analysis about the technology and business trends that impact their global industry.

The company's seasoned editorial staff understands the speed at which global business moves and the complexity of the challenges today's supply chain faces. Supply Chain Connect covers the industry from component suppliers and distributors to original design manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services providers.

It covers the topics for managing short-term, tactical risk, including the latest product news, market and economic trends, and counterfeit and security issues. It also covers strategic issues of critical importance from CPOs to the implications of new technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and 5G as they impact management of the supply chain.

