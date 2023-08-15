VRG Components Makes the Prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 Becoming a 3X Honoree

With a solid strategy for success, we had positioned VRG Components for significant growth and it paid off at a time when our global customers needed us more than ever. Tweet this

"With a solid strategy for success, we had positioned VRG Components for significant growth and it paid off at a time when our global customers needed us more than ever," stated CEO Verena Martin. "The electronic components supply chain experienced significant challenges from pandemic-related shortages and the geopolitical tensions put on the semiconductor industry. Our unique supply chain enabled us to deliver the most in-demand electronic components when our customers could find them nowhere else."

Delivering the highest level of customer satisfaction by providing top-quality components is at the core of the company's processes. It maintains dual AS9120B/ISO 9001:2015 certifications to drive careful sourcing, component inspection, counterfeit avoidance, and on-time delivery. Additionally, VRG Components recently moved to a new global corporate headquarters and warehouse to accommodate their growth and expand their service offerings.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top companies, VRG Components' three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 712 percent. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000, with the fast growth that requires, is truly an accomplishment."

About VRG Components

As a woman-owned AS9120B/ISO 9001:2015 certified independent global distributor, VRG Components supplies the highest quality hard-to-find, end-of-life, highly allocated, and long lead time electronic components enabling customers to maintain manufacturing operations, bridge supply gaps, reduce costs, manage inventory, and speed time to market. Manufacturers around the world turn to VRG Components to keep their supply chains intact, reduce carrying costs, minimize the effects of price increases or shortages, and achieve accuracy in cost planning.

The company is a three-time Inc. 5000 winner and a 2023 Supply Chain Connect Top Electronics Distributor.

VRG Components is a privately held company based in Charlotte, NC. For more information visit their website and LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

More about the Inc. 5000

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

