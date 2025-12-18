VRM Mortgage Services Appoints Tiffany Fletcher, J.D. as Interim Chief Operating Officer

"I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and committed to leading VRM with stability and purpose. Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson set a powerful example of leadership" Post this

In response to her appointment, Fletcher shared:

"I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and committed to leading VRM with stability and purpose. Dr. Cheryl Travis-Johnson set a powerful example of leadership, and I intend to build on that foundation by empowering our teams and ensuring we remain aligned with our mission. Together, we will continue moving forward with strength and clarity."

Fletcher brings extensive expertise in operational leadership, legal strategy, and organizational management. She has a deep understanding of VRM's mission, services, and long-standing commitment to delivering high-quality solutions to clients and stakeholders nationwide.

As Interim COO, Fletcher will oversee daily operations, spearhead key strategic initiatives, and support teams across the organization to ensure continuity, performance, and alignment with company goals.

VRM Mortgage Services extends its appreciation to employees, clients, and partners for their continued support during this transition. The company looks forward to continued progress under Fletcher's leadership.

About VRM Mortgage Services

Established in 2006, VRM Mortgage Services is a leading mortgage servicing solution provider with expertise spanning servicing, default, and REO management. Having managed over 800,000 assets, VRM has established itself as an industry leader through innovative technology, rigorous quality control, and commitment to excellence throughout the mortgage lifecycle. The company's comprehensive solutions, transparent reporting, and exceptional customer service make it a trusted partner in reducing operational and reputational risks for clients across the industry.

