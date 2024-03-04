Vrolio announces new CEO amid Uncertain U.S.A. real estate trajectory

VROLIO CORP https://www.vrolio.com/, the leading short-term rental data company and nationwide referral network, announces the appointment of Jeramie Worley as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) per the founder, Erica Muller in a statement today. Worley, an industry veteran, author, and founder of Worley Real Estate Network brings a track record of success in both the real estate and short-term rental sectors. In addition, Worley is a seasoned thought leader in the short term rental industry.

Orlando, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VROLIO CORP https://www.vrolio.com/, the leading short-term rental data company and nationwide referral network, announces the appointment of Jeramie Worley as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) per the founder, Erica Muller in a statement today. Worley, an industry veteran, author, and founder of Worley Real Estate Network brings a track record of success in both the real estate and short-term rental sectors. In addition, Worley is a seasoned thought leader in the short term rental industry.

"Large data companies have tried to replace real estate agents for years and they can't. Every investor needs accurate data. Jeramie's vision to serve investors at the highest level possible will be carried out by shared leadership" said Muller. The transition of Jeramie Worley to CEO marks a milestone for the Vrolio team as it signals the company is poised for the next phase of growth.

Vrolio is the oversite company for inveSTR, referral network, and CVRA (Certified Vacation Rental Agent). Vrolio's advanced financial models, developed over fifteen years, powers proprietary algorithms sussing investment-grade short- and mid-term rental data. The company's business model caters to full-time investors and real estate professionals in the B2B market. Currently, the Vrolio algorithms can analyze 15,000 real estate markets worldwide within seconds.

