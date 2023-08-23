VSC HealthFi Ecosystem Sees Strong Usage Just 8 Months Post Mainnet Launch

Within a year of its Mainnet launch, the VSC HealthFi Ecosystem has generated 42K unique users creating health data daily on the protocol.
SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vyvo Smart Chain (VSC), a HealthFi ecosystem that leverages Web3 technology to promote positive lifestyle habits through anonymized wearable health data monetization, is averaging 42K people daily creating data. By joining VSC, people can retain more control over how much of their health data is shared with third parties and earn $VSC rewards for doing so. The anonymized data will then become available for purchase on the VSC decentralised digital health data marketplace, enabling research institutions, universities, and other health & wellness-focused businesses to gain access to key data to support research into new drugs, developing treatments, and preventing the spread of diseases.
Fabio Galdi, CEO & Co-Founder of VSC Foundation, shared, "The thousands of people who are already participating in the VSC ecosystem speaks to the global demand for autonomy and empowerment over individual health data. It is estimated that the digital health data market will be valued at $1T by 2030, and yet the people providing that digital data don't currently earn a cent on the value they are creating - VSC changes that."
Mariana Krym, SVP of Blockchain at the VSC Foundation, offered, "What's perhaps even more concerning is that people don't have a choice. Anyone with a wearable, iPhone, or other IoT device is subject to health data collection whether they agree to it or not - and whether they know about it or not. They literally are the product but don't own the data or its value. The VSC ecosystem is already taking steps to change that by giving people full ownership and control over what health data is shared and earning rewards for doing so."
The VSC HealthFi ecosystem is built on Vyvo Smart Chain, which deploys Proof-of-Sensing to ensure that individual health data is coming from real people via real biosensors. To start earning rewards on health data, an individual needs to add a VSC Data NFT to their VSC wallet within their wearable or mobile device. The proprietary VSC-PoSe chip verifies collected health data and immediately encrypts it so that only anonymized data is made available for purchase by research institutions and other healthcare entities.
About VSC
VSC is a newly released purpose-chain. VSC is a HealthFi ecosystem built on Vyvo Smart Chain and supported by the VSC Foundation which promotes and rewards positive lifestyle habits through health data monetization while ensuring data privacy. VSC strongly believes that people should own their own health data and its value.
