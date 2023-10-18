VSee in Partnership with United Nations Institute of Training and Research Announces Launch of New Global Health Webinar Series

this course will inspire thousands of talented people around the world to create unique digital health tools for their own countries Tweet this

Telemedicine and digital health technologies offer transformative solutions to bridge critical gaps in healthcare delivery and improve overall health outcomes, especially in under-resourced areas. The goal of the series is to share knowledge that will allow changemakers to more rapidly implement telemedicine access: identifying opportunities to integrate technologies, helping policymakers deploy them strategically, and guiding future tech innovation to best serve global health needs.

The webinar series supports the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

"We are proud to work with UNITAR and other partners to raise awareness of how tech innovation can break down barriers and create universal healthcare access. Our hope is that this course will inspire thousands of talented people around the world to create unique digital health tools for their own countries," said Dr. Milton Chen, VSee CEO.

The first webinar, "Exploring the Global Landscape of Digital Health," will take place on October 19, 2023 at 4PM CET/9AM ET. It will provide an overview of the course and a discussion with Health Tech Without Borders on delivering digital health tools to strained hospitals to efficiently utilize available knowledge and technologies to aid healthcare infrastructure and workforce shortages.

Register for the series here.

About VSee

VSee is the telehealth company behind NASA Space Station, McKesson, GE Health, Optum, DaVita, and 1,000+ customers. VSee empowers health organizations and practitioners worldwide to achieve better patient care and improved efficiency through flexible, scalable telehealth. Its no code, low code platform provides comprehensive building blocks to quickly configure and build simple to complex workflows from ER diversion to eICU, on-call specialist consults to chronic care management. Learn more at vsee.com.

About UNITAR

The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) is a principal training arm of the United Nations, working in every region of the world. It provides innovative learning solutions to individuals, organizations and institutions to enhance global decision-making and support country-level action for shaping a better future. Over the years, UNITAR has acquired unique expertise and experience in designing and delivering a variety of training activities. We have become a leading institute in the provision of customized and creative learning solutions to institutions and individuals from both public and private sectors. With a strategy fully focused on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we support Governments in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Visit unitar.org

About The Global Surgery Foundation

Our mission is based on evidence that the majority of the most urgent needs in global health are surgically related. This includes maternal, child, trauma and cancer care. As such, one of the most effective pathways towards Universal Health Coverage is to increase access to surgical care. We are a leading international alliance dedicated to ensuring that every individual has access to life-saving surgical care so that they may have safe and healthy lives. Headquartered in Geneva (Switzerland), the GSF unites governments, the private sector, and international and local institutions towards one common goal: bring life-saving surgical care to those who need it most. Visit www.globalsurgeryfoundation.org

About Stanford University Center for Innovation in Global Health

The Center for Innovation in Global Health (CIGH) strives to enable collaborative programs in global health for residents, medical students, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and undergraduates by reaching across geographic, cultural, economic, and gender boundaries to inspire a new generation of global health leaders. CIGH creates partnered programs that build capacity both overseas and in the United States in underserved, low-resource communities. Visit globalhealth.stanford.edu

About Health Tech Without Borders

Health Tech Without Borders, Inc. (HTWB) is a global non-profit organization that supports local communities affected by sudden humanitarian emergencies via digital tools. As an innovation hub, HTWB collaborates with international public and private partners to provide access to care and health education to those afflicted by conflict and climate change. HTWB focuses on supporting any person affected by humanitarian disasters while remaining non-sectarian and apolitical. Learn more at www.htwb.org

Media Contact

Anne Chang, VSee, 1 6265131824, [email protected], VSee.com

Arnaud Guyon, UNITAR, [email protected], unitar.org

SOURCE VSee