vState Filings Announces Partnership with Interstate Filings

"This union represents an exciting opportunity to leverage our collective strengths, resources, and capabilities to drive growth, innovation, and success in the corporate filings sector." Post this

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of vState Filings and the partnership with Interstate Filings," said Shai Stern, Co-Chairman & CEO of CheckAlt LLC. "This union represents an exciting opportunity to leverage our collective strengths, resources, and capabilities to drive growth, innovation, and success in the corporate filings sector. Together, we are poised to redefine the client experience and shape the future of innovation in the industry."

As part of the unification, vState Filings will integrate Interstate Filings' renowned portfolio of products and services, expanding its offerings and enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of clients. Additionally, the joining of forces will bring together top talent from both organizations, fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and excellence.

"We are excited to partner with Shai and his team to launch vState Filings and embark on this transformative journey together," said Alex Englard, President of Interstate Filings. "By combining our expertise, resources, and vision, we are well-positioned to deliver unmatched value and innovation to our clients and professional partners."

The unification of vState Filings and Interstate Filings represents a significant milestone in the companies' respective experiences and underscores their shared commitment to driving positive change. As they embark on this new chapter together, vState Filings is poised for continued success, growth, and leadership in the marketplace.

For more information about vState Filings, please visit www.vstatefilings.com.

About vState Filings

vState Filings is your trusted partner in corporate compliance and formation services. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for supporting businesses of all sizes, we specialize in providing comprehensive corporate formation solutions, registered agent services, CTA compliance, UCC filings, annual report filings, and a wide range of other corporate form filings.

vState Filings understands the importance of facilitating the right filing documents from the start and ensuring ongoing compliance with state and federal regulations. Whether you are launching a new venture, expanding your operations, or simply looking to streamline your corporate compliance processes, our team of experts is here to guide you every step of the way.

Our corporate formation services are tailored to meet your unique needs and objectives, whether you're forming a corporation, limited liability company (LLC), partnership, or other business entity. From selecting the right entity type and drafting formation documents to filing with the appropriate authorities, we handle every aspect of the formation process with precision and care.

As your registered agent, we serve as your company's official point of contact with state and federal agencies, ensuring that important legal documents and notices are promptly received and forwarded to you. With our registered agent service, you can have peace of mind knowing that your business is always in compliance and that you will never miss an important deadline.

In addition to corporate formation and registered agent services, we also offer a comprehensive suite of corporate compliance solutions, including Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting (CTA Compliance), UCC filings, annual report filings, and other corporate form filings. Whether you need to renew your business license, update your corporate records, or file important documents with state agencies, we have you covered.

At vState Filings, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service and personalized attention to each client. Our experienced team is dedicated to helping your business thrive and grow, and we are committed to providing the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and expertise in everything we do.

Media Contact

Alex Englard, vState Filings, 1 917-273-9222, [email protected], https://vstatefilings.com

SOURCE vState Filings