VulnCheck and Blackwire Labs Partner to Bring Real-Time Vulnerability Intelligence and Trusted GenAI Solutions To Global Security Teams

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackwire Labs, a veteran and expert-led tech firm offering trusted AI cybersecurity solutions and VulnCheck, the exploit intelligence company, today announced a partnership to provide VulnCheck Community tier customers with access to real-time vulnerability and exploit intelligence through Blackwire.ai, an enterprise GenAI solution that combines human expert-vetted knowledge with blockchain-powered integrity.

In a world where cyber threats are doubling for enterprise organizations year-over-year, including a 180% increase in exploit-based attacks, companies need to prioritize the tools and solutions they're using to secure their business. VulnCheck's real-time vulnerability and exploit intelligence capabilities combined with Blackwire Lab's powerful AI models enables organizations to not only identify vulnerabilities and threats using natural language but prioritize them with greater accuracy, automate the analysis, and improve security team's efficiency.

"Accessing real-time intelligence to respond with confidence in the face of emerging threats is essential for every response team," said Tom Bain, Chief Marketing Officer, VulnCheck. "Providing our customers with an easy button built by Blackwire Labs supports any analyst's remediation efforts with real-life, trust-based capabilities that deliver faster decisions and actionable mitigations of vulnerabilities. We're excited for this partnership and to explore more features for joint customers."

Trusted AI is at the core of both companies and empowering security teams with expert validated guidance is crucial. Using Blackwire Lab's blockchain-based certification system (Trustwire), an immutable record of all information sources is available and can be traced to verified, trustworthy origins. Combined with VulnCheck's exploit intelligence, customers can streamline their security operations and alleviate the workload and manual effort required to triage, evaluate, and mitigate vulnerabilities, opening up time and resources for security teams across the globe.

"The combination of VulnCheck's best in class vulnerability and exploit intelligence with Blackwire,ai's ability to provide broader risk context and highly prescriptive mitigation strategies will drive significant value for our collective clients," said Josh Ray, CEO of Blackwire Labs. "By partnering together, we can bring proactive, scalable, and cost-effective cybersecurity expertise and trusted intelligence to organizations of all sizes and help them achieve a more resilient security posture,"

To learn more about how to protect your business, register for the webinar "Vulns, Velocity & Validation - Vulnerability Management Reimagined!" on Thursday, January 14th at 2:00 pm EST.

For more information about the VulnCheck and Blackwire Labs partnership, click here.

About VulnCheck

VulnCheck is the exploit intelligence company helping enterprises, government organizations, and cybersecurity vendors solve the vulnerability prioritization challenge. Trusted by some of the world's largest organizations responsible for protecting hundreds of millions of systems and people, VulnCheck helps organizations outpace adversaries by providing the most comprehensive, real-time vulnerability intelligence that is autonomously correlated with unique, proprietary exploit and threat intelligence. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Mastodon, Blue Sky Social or X. To learn more about VulnCheck, visit https://vulncheck.com.

About Blackwire Labs

Blackwire Labs is an expert-led tech firm offering trusted AI cybersecurity solutions for businesses worldwide. The company developed Blackwire.ai, a customizable GenAI SaaS technology platform that enables enhanced trust and a safer security posture to help companies save money and enhance their existing teams. Blackwire Labs is dedicated to bringing an unprecedented level of trust and transparency to AI solutions within the cybersecurity industry. For more information, follow us on X, LinkedIn and visit www.blackwirelabs.com.

