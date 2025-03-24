VXI & LG Electronics Honored for Direct-to-Consumer Online Sales Experience with Two Gold 2025 Stevie® Awards

"This recognition reinforces the impact of our collaboration in driving sales excellence, innovation, and results. We're incredibly proud to support LG and grateful for the brand's trust in us" - Frank Yao, President & Chief Commercial Officer, VXI Post this

In 2024, LG Electronics made a groundbreaking decision to adopt a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) strategy in the U.S., marking a pivotal shift in its 65-year history. Transitioning from a retail-focused model to an online sales experience required preserving the consultative interactions customers valued in-store. LG partnered with VXI to help design and launch a best-in-class online chat sales operation. Since launch, VXI's team has significantly exceeded LG's conversion goals, helping to drive measurable revenue growth and delivering an exceptional online sales experience that mirrors the in-store interaction LG customers know and trust.

Among the comments from the judges, one noted that, "The achievements demonstrated by the VXI LG Sales Operations Team set an inspiring example of innovation and operational excellence, far surpassing industry standards." Another judge stated, "VXI's partnership with LG Electronics has set a new standard in the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) space."

When asked about the award recognition and partnership between LG and VXI, Frank Yao, VXI's President and Chief Commercial Officer said, "This recognition reinforces the impact of our collaboration in driving sales excellence, innovation, and results. We're incredibly proud to support LG and grateful for the brand's trust in us. We're looking forward to building on this momentum together."

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, "The outstanding scores awarded to this year's Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments."

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few U.S.-based customer care organizations in China.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. http://www.LG.com.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

