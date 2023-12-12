VXI Announces Amit Shankardass as Chief Marketing Officer

"I am thrilled to join VXI, a company that is particularly well-poised to deliver exceptional customer experiences. I look forward to leading the marketing efforts and helping drive sustained revenue growth and market position for VXI," said Amit Shankardass, CMO, VXI. Post this

Amit has a 20-year track record of implementing innovative marketing strategies within the BPO industry. He has led account-based marketing programs that have led to double-digit growth, while his expertise in Lean Six Sigma and business intelligence helped him spearhead the introduction of several new service offerings within the BPO space. Additionally, Amit established a technology innovation center in Silicon Valley, earning praise from industry analysts for its immersive and engaging experiences.

"I am thrilled to join VXI, a company that is particularly well-poised to deliver exceptional customer experiences. I look forward to leading the marketing efforts and helping drive sustained revenue growth and market position for VXI," said Amit Shankardass, CMO, VXI.

This appointment not only marks an important moment for the organization, but it also aligns seamlessly with VXI's strategic vision for the future. David Zhou, VXI's co-founder and CEO, looks forward to the wealth of experience Amit brings to the organization: "We are delighted to have Amit as VXI's CMO, and we believe his expertise and customer-centric mindset will help us unlock our next chapter of growth and transformation."

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few U.S.-based customer care organizations in China.

For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

