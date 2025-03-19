VXI Announces Employee Development Program in Partnership with Harvard Business School

"We are deeply invested in our employees' growth and development, offering unique opportunities to build careers and livelihood." – Mark Wilson, Chief Impact Officer, VXI Post this

VXI noticed a diversity gap as employees rise through their organizations. The Emerging Leaders program exists to bridge this gap by developing diverse employees from entry-level positions and empowering them to be successful both internally and externally. The initiative consists of three phases: 1) Self-led LinkedIn Learning courses; 2) The HBS-proctored course, "Developing Yourself as a Leader;" and 3) Client immersion, which develops skills through networking, shadowing, lunch-and-learn sessions, and exposure to innovation hubs. Throughout the three phases of the program, VXI conducts regular check-ins to offer support for the participants.

The Emerging Leaders program is supported by VXI clients and partners, showcasing the value it has not only for VXI team members, but for the customers they support around the world. As the program grows, VXI anticipates that the participants will hone their craft, learn how to present projects and ideas to senior leadership, and earn promotions — all without the deterrent costs for such prestigious education.

Mark Wilson, Chief Impact Officer at VXI, added, "We are deeply invested in our employees' growth and development, offering unique opportunities to build careers and livelihood. Our partnership with Harvard Business School encourages continuous learning and fosters a culture where every team member is empowered to explore new horizons and excel in their careers."

As of the date of this release, the Emerging Leaders participants are in phase two of the program — the HBS course — which is set to conclude early April. Upon completion, the group will then participate in the client-immersion program.

VXI is proud to partner with Harvard Business School to provide world-class educational and business-development opportunities for its employees. The company is eager to see how the Emerging Leaders initiative introduces unparalleled opportunities for growth, both within and outside VXI.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 43,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few U.S.-based customer care organizations in China.

For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

