VXI Global Solutions to Create 500 Jobs for Egyptian Youth in Customer Experience Management

Cairo has emerged as one of the world's fastest-growing outsourcing destinations, boasting a skilled and tech-savvy talent pool, a friendly business climate, and a strong emphasis on upskilling. These factors align seamlessly with VXI's growth initiatives for 2024.

Ahmed Bahgat, VXI's Vice President of Operations in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa, shares insights into the company's goals, emphasizing its dedication to bolstering the region's socioeconomic growth. He states, "While expanding in Egypt, we look forward to boosting the local economy, being good corporate citizens, and fostering partnerships with clients in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). VXI has always been a purpose-driven organization, and our commitment goes well beyond becoming a top employer for our communities."

VXI's inaugural site will commence operations in Citystars Mall, Cairo. The mall's central location offers easy access to residential areas, the airport, hotels, and a wide array of amenities. Establishing an office within a beautiful, bustling shopping mall in the heart of the city center reflects the importance that VXI places on creating a modern, dynamic, and accessible workspace that appeals to a young, multicultural workforce.

Nermeen Moustafa, VXI Egypt's Human Resources Lead, expresses enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to bring VXI's global expertise to Egypt and to provide the country's youth with a rewarding career path in customer experience management. The Egyptian talent pool is recognized for its language proficiency, technological affinity, and dedication, and we believe that by offering long-term career opportunities, we can substantively contribute to the development of VXI and the local workforce."

VXI's renovated 47,000 sq. ft. space will equip and welcome 500 employees, with the ability to deliver multichannel support in over 14 languages, all from a secure, PCI and SOC 2 Type II compliant space.

VXI's Cairo office is slated to open by March 2024. For those interested in joining VXI Egypt, exciting opportunities await! Visit https://jobs.vxihires.com/egypt/ or email [email protected] for more information.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few U.S.-based customer care organizations in China.

For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

