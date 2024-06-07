VXI Global Solutions to Grow Charlotte Location with 100 New Positions to Support Client Growth

"We are excited that our client is a true partner, and we are proud to be expanding with them, which allows us to include more members of the community in our success." Local Head of Talent Acquisition, Chelsea Yancoskie Post this

VXI provides paid training, medical, dental, and vision benefits, 401k options, paid time off, and one of the best unlimited employee referral programs in the business. VXI Charlotte offers free onsite gym membership after 90 days of employment, as well as numerous onsite food options across the campus. Our people can also participate in our Passion4 & Visionaries engagement committees, as well as take advantage of discounted cell phone plans, rewards programs, and fun pop-up food truck events."

"We have an amazing group of people at VXI," said Byron Johnson, Director of Operations for VXI Charlotte. "I have been with VXI for over four years, and I'm delighted to be heading up the Charlotte site to help guide and grow with our trusted client. VXI was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's Greatest Places to Work for Diversity in the US and over 85% of our leaders are promoted from within. Join us and we will help you develop, learn, and grow an amazing career with VXI."

To learn more and apply, please visit the VXI Careers website https://jobs.vxihires.com/charlotte/.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has over 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few U.S.-based customer care organizations in China.

For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

Media Contact

VXI Corporate Communications, VXI Global Solutions, (213) 637-1300, [email protected], www.vxi.com

