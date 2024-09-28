VXI Global Solutions to grow Morrow, GA location with up to 300 new positions to support new clients

"We have an amazing group of people at VXI," said Tommy Thompson, Director of Operations for VXI Morrow. "I am delighted to be able to bring meaningful job opportunities to this community. Over 85% of our leaders are promoted internally, so there are real opportunities for career growth." Post this

Local Head of Talent Acquisition, Chelsea Yancoskie, shared, "We are excited to welcome our new clients and offer these on-site positions to the local community, providing opportunities to share in our success. We're not only looking for customer service professionals but also individuals with significant experience in sales and income tax preparation. Starting wages begin at $17 per hour, with some positions offering up to $19 per hour depending on the candidate's qualifications."

VXI provides paid training, comprehensive medical, dental, and vision benefits, 401(k) options, paid time off, and one of the industry's best unlimited employee referral programs. VXI Morrow is located in Southlake Mall, so employees can easily access the Food Court and retail shops just steps away, offering convenience during breaks and before or after shifts. Team members are encouraged to "Stand Out & Fit In" by participating in the Visionaries & Passion4 volunteer programs focused on promoting an inclusive workplace and community support events. Additional perks include discounted cell phone plans, rewards programs, and frequent prize giveaways and free luncheons.

"We have an amazing group of people at VXI," said Tommy Thompson, Director of Operations for VXI Morrow. "I am delighted to be able to bring meaningful job opportunities to this community. As one of the largest certified minority-owned businesses in the US, VXI was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's Greatest Places to Work for Diversity and our culture is second to none. Over 85% of our leaders are promoted internally, so there are real opportunities for career growth."

To learn more and apply, please visit the VXI Careers website or click the link: VXI Morrow apply

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has over 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few U.S.-based customer care organizations in China.

For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

