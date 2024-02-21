VXI Global Solutions Welcomes Frank Yao as President and Chief Commercial Officer

Frank joins the company from Bain Capital Private Equity, where he worked as a Managing Director to capitalize on market opportunities, drive exceptional growth, and achieve their full potential.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VXI Global Solutions, a leading provider of customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, announced today it has appointed Frank Yao as President, and Chief Commercial Officer.

Frank joins the company from Bain Capital Private Equity, where he worked as a Managing Director, enabling multinational corporations and founder-led organizations, like VXI, to capitalize on market opportunities, drive exceptional growth, and achieve their full potential. During his time at Bain Capital, he cultivated a decade-long relationship with VXI Global Solutions, after a successful venture in 2012 and a renewed partnership in 2022, marking a rare occurrence of private equity reinvestment.

"Frank's deep understanding of VXI's mission, and his proven ability to deliver results, develop talent, and embrace a tech-forward approach has been instrumental in our journey thus far," said David Zhou, CEO of VXI Global Solutions. "With Frank at the helm of our company and commercial strategy, VXI is poised to enter an era of unparalleled growth and transformation."

In this new role, Frank will assume global responsibilities for the company's commercial strategy and execution. He will lead the company's efforts to drive revenue growth, foster customer relationships, spearhead innovation, and elevate VXI's position in the market.

"I am honored to join VXI Global Solutions at this exciting juncture. The company's dedication to excellence and its robust growth trajectory over the past decade has been truly remarkable," stated Frank, in response to his appointment. "I look forward to deepening customer relationships, unlocking new opportunities for value creation, and driving growth for VXI."

Frank Yao's appointment underscores VXI Global Solutions' commitment to strategic leadership and continuous growth as a market leader in customer experience management solutions.

PRESS CONTACT

VXI Corporate Communications

[email protected]

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few U.S.-based customer care organizations in China.

For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

Media Contact

VXI Corporate Communications, VXI Global Solutions, (213) 637-1300, [email protected], www.vxi.com

SOURCE VXI Global Solutions