VXI Guatemala, Recognized as One of the Country's Top BPO Companies to Work For

VXI Guatemala has been recognized as one of the top companies to work for in the BPO industry, based on the Tecoloco EMAT survey, highlighting the company's commitment to a positive work environment and employee growth.
GUATEMALA CITY, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VXI is honored to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry in Guatemala. This prestigious recognition is based on the results of the Tecoloco EMAT survey, which evaluates the perception of companies within the workforce in Central America.
The EMAT (Most Attractive Companies to Work For) survey is a highly regarded perception survey that identifies and ranks the most attractive companies to work for based on public opinion.
"We are incredibly proud and honored to be named one of the best companies to work for in Guatemala," said Jean-Pierre Wheelock, Country Director, Guatemala. "This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a positive work environment and fostering a culture of growth, trust, and inclusivity."
The survey evaluates companies based on several critical factors, including leadership, talent attraction programs, work environment, remuneration, benefits, growth opportunities, culture of recognition, culture of values, pride of belonging, institutional image, internal communication, new technologies, social responsibility, and trust.
"Our dedication to our employees' well-being and professional growth through our Passion for People initiatives is paramount," added Sofia Avellan, Talent Acquisition Manager. "This recognition is a testament to our ongoing efforts to be an employer of choice and our commitment to maintaining a high standard of excellence."
For more information about VXI Guatemala, please visit http://www.vxiguatemala.com.
Media Contact
VXI Corporate Communications, VXI Global Solutions, (213) 637-1300, [email protected], www.vxi.com
SOURCE VXI Global Solutions
Share this article