VXI Guatemala, Recognized as One of the Country's Top BPO Companies to Work For

VXI Guatemala has been recognized as one of the top companies to work for in the BPO industry, based on the Tecoloco EMAT survey, highlighting the company's commitment to a positive work environment and employee growth.

GUATEMALA CITY, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VXI is honored to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry in Guatemala. This prestigious recognition is based on the results of the Tecoloco EMAT survey, which evaluates the perception of companies within the workforce in Central America.

The EMAT (Most Attractive Companies to Work For) survey is a highly regarded perception survey that identifies and ranks the most attractive companies to work for based on public opinion.