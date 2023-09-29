VXI Receives 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

"Our solution stands out because it makes it easy for marketing and customer care teams to collaborate and deliver a differentiated experience that is always on time and on brand," said Lauren Kindzierski, VXI's VP of CX Advisory services. Tweet this

Unlike traditional models that treat social media customer care as an afterthought or just another customer service channel, VXI's Legendary Social Media CX solution positions social care as a powerful, two-way conversational platform to increase customer lifetime value. It combines strategy and design thinking with talent and technology to humanize care at scale with witty, relatable content, lightning-fast response times, and in-channel resolutions.

Through social media consulting, customer and community engagement, social analytics, and platform optimization, VXI's product offering empowers brands to "do social" the right way.

"Today, providing fast, effective, and personalized support is no longer an option – it's a necessity. Customer preferences for social media customer care have skyrocketed in recent years, and brands need help building, scaling, and maintaining memorable and mind-blowing support experiences," said Lauren Kindzierski, VXI's VP of CX Advisory services. "Our solution stands out because it makes it easy for marketing and customer care teams to collaborate and deliver a differentiated experience that is always on time and on brand."

Through the right blend of human ingenuity, automation, and omnichannel enablement, VXI's Legendary Social Media CX product delivers tangible outcomes, including higher response rates, amplified positive brand sentiment, cost optimization, enhanced issue resolution, and greater coverage across earned and owned content.

"Congratulations to VXI for receiving a 2023 Customer Experience Innovation Award. VXI's Legendary Social Media CX offering has been selected for setting the standard in delivering world-class customer experiences," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, of TMC. "We're pleased to recognize this achievement and know we will continue to see great innovation from VXI in 2023 and beyond."

About VXI

As a leading global provider of outsourced customer engagement solutions, VXI offers our clients a winning combination of talent, technology, and purpose to elevate experiences, boost brand value, and uplift our shared communities. VXI is an NMSDC-certified and minority-owned business process outsourcer with over 40,000 employees across 7 countries and 40+ service delivery locations. Our integrated service offering supports next-generation operating models through comprehensive customer care solutions, experience design, digital strategy, and enablement, IT outsourcing, software development, and strategic automation.

Backed by Bain Capital Private Equity, VXI is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few U.S.-based customer care organizations in China.‥

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the customer experience, call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets. In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and our family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. Our live events, including the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, offer unparalleled visibility and sales prospects for all participants. With our customized lead generation programs, including a turnkey webinar program, we consistently deliver a steady stream of leads that translate into sales opportunities and database growth. In addition, display advertising on respected news sites and newsletters generates millions of impressions, bolstering brand reputations. TMC offers a comprehensive 360-degree marketing solution, with services such as event and road show management, as well as expertly crafted content creation including blogs, press releases, articles, and marketing collateral. These efforts contribute to SEO, branding, and overall marketing success.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter by following @tmcnet.

