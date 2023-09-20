VXI Receives Major Contender Status in Everest Group's 2023 CXM Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

"Our commitment to delivering the best experience and value to our client is evidenced by our continued global expansion, investment in new technology driven by our new CTO, and our tireless emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion," says Mark Mitchell, VP of Marketing at VXI. Tweet this

VXI's status as a Major Contender is reflective of our 25+ years of operational excellence. But it also solidifies our vision for the future.



Beyond an expanded global reach and focus on innovative technological solutions, VXI is intent on leading the way in social responsibility amongst BPOs. As a minority-owned business, VXI invests human and financial resources within underserved communities around the world. In looking ahead, Mitchell emphasizes that VXI will continue to show "ongoing commitment to tech-inclusive solutions, impact sourcing, and supplier diversity."

Known for its exceptional operational delivery and "Passion for People" approach to customer care, the Los Angeles-based company has introduced itself as a leader in the BPO space. Along with VXI's status in the Everest Group assessment, it has also won numerous prestigious awards, including Best Employer of the Year and Best Foreign-owned Company of the Year in the International ICT Awards.

Read the full Everest Peak Matrix Report here.

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000 employees in more than 40 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation & process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines, and one of the few US-based customer care organizations in China.

For more information, visit http://www.vxi.com.

SOURCE VXI Global Solutions Inc.